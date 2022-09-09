Marshall University’s visit to Notre Dame isn’t just about a football game.
It’s bigger than that.
In reality, it’s a step forward in our social consciousness. That’s because the Marshall-Notre Dame game at 2:30 p.m. Saturday will be the first time two Black head coaches have competed against each other in Notre Dame Stadium.
That’s an important occasion.
“What a great representation it is for minority coaches, young and old,” said Notre Dame first-year coach Marcus Freeman during a press conference Thursday. “If you work hard, you do things the right way, there’s no cap to where you can go in this profession of coaching.
“Credit to Coach Huff (Marshall head coach Charles Huff), where he has come from and the job he has done. The focus is on the game, but it’s a great representation of minority coaches in the coaching profession.”
Indeed it is.
It’s larger than a mere game. Yet there’s no doubt that college football is playing a big role in improving racial equality.
Huff and Freeman are prime examples.
Meanwhile, this is an important game for Thundering Herd transfer running back Khalan Laborn. After transferring from Florida State, the 5-foot-11, 212-pound sixth-year senior is getting a new lease on his football life.
"I've been locked in and staying focused,” said Lahorn. “Remembering why I'm here, remembering what I did to get back here. I waited a really, extremely, extremely long time and didn't really know if I was going to be able to come back. But I stayed focused and stayed ready, and here I am."
So now Laborn has another opportunity when he wasn't sure he was going to get one.
"And now I'm trying to run with it," he said.
Literally.
Laborn and his MU teammates will fight an uphill battle vs. Notre Dame, however. Too uphill, in fact. The Fighting Irish will win, 48-10.
Meanwhile, don’t worry about West Virginia University having a letdown after an emotional loss to Pitt. The Mountaineers can’t wait to play Kansas at 6 p.m. Saturday at Mountaineer Field.
Just ask tight end Mike O’Laughlin.
"If we could have suited up the next day or the following day, we would have," said O'Laughlin with a laugh. "We were just antsy to play. Guys were beat up. They were hurting. They weren't feeling so good.
“But, like, if someone said, 'Hey, let's go play tomorrow,' I think you'd have hands everywhere. That's a great sign, I think."
O’Laughlin is right. The loss to Pitt didn’t leave the Mountaineers distraught. Instead, it left them excited.
"That was the best I've felt ever after a loss," said O'Laughlin. "These guys, I knew they'd have my back and I'd have theirs. That's just kind of the team as it is. They're just excited to play."
Fans will witness that excitement when WVU defeats Kansas, 38-17.