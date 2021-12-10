Nobody needs to critique Isaiah Cottrell’s performances.
Nobody needs to ask West Virginia University’s 6-foot-10, 245-pound redshirt freshman why he isn’t scoring more or rebounding more or taking more 3-pointers.
And while we’re on the subject, nobody needs to ponder why the former Huntington Prep star played only five minutes in the Mountaineers’ impressive 56-53 win over UConn on Wednesday in the WVU Coliseum.
He already knows.
Just ask Cottrell.
"My performance, I'd say, I'm not doing all the things I need to do right now,” he said. “I've got a lot of things to improve on. Our team is still learning how to jell with each other and I think we're going to come together."
Cottrell has been in the starting lineup for all nine games, but he is averaging only 4.7 points, 2.7 rebounds and 14.3 minutes of playing time, while shooting 45.9 percent from the floor (17 of 37) including 20.0 percent on threes (two of 10). He has made six of nine free throws (.667) and has blocked six shots (third on the team).
So, which of these statistics would he like to improve the most?
"Really, rebounding is probably the biggest thing, for sure,” said Cottrell. “And, then, just confidence in my shooting. You know, shots that I know I can make. And just scoring down low. Those are the biggest things."
Remember, Cottrell is still very much of a work-in-progress considering he tore an Achilles tendon nearly a year ago (Dec. 29, 2020). And Cottrell admits he is still fighting his way back.
"I'd say it set me back in things that involved contact like rebounding,” he said. “That was the biggest thing.”
Besides that, after missing most of the 2020 season, Cottrell still is adjusting to the physicality of college basketball compared to even the high level of competition at Huntington Prep.
"Oh, yeah, it is night and day,” he said. “In high school, you are playing against regular kids most of the time. Just got out of class and they're having fun playing basketball.
“But here? It's a job. You bring in people that rebound. Their only job is to rebound. So, going up against that is definitely night and day."
Another problem for Cottrell is he doesn’t fit a job description. Sometimes he’s playing power forward and sometimes center. Yet, Cottrell is actually a stretch-four (power forward who also plays on the perimeter) or, better still, a small forward.
The latter is what his natural skill-set mandates. The problem is WVU's starting lineup already is skewed. It includes a multi-headed point guard position manned by Kedrian Johnson, Malik Curry and Kobe Johnson. Then, there are not one, but two, shooting guards in Taz Sherman and Sean McNeil. The small forward is Jalen Bridges, which leaves Cottrell to play center, power forward or the stretch-four.
It is an -- ahem -- intriguing starting lineup. So, at which of the three positions does Cottrell actually feel the most comfortable? Does he feel more comfortable at one position over another?
"Uh, yeah,” he said. “I've had conversations with the coaches. They just want me to be a player. I'm not a center. I'm not ... I'm just a player.
"It's not like I'm going to go out there and say, 'this game I'm going to take 10 shots.' It is what it is. Some of the shots I've taken driving to the basket and stuff like that, I feel like those are good as long as I finish it.
“But a lot of times in games, I didn't want to force anything or take bad shots."
There it is.
Cottrell still is playing cautiously as he tries to find his comfort zone. When will that end?
When he finds the right niche.