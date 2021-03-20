INDIANAPOLIS — The third time really was the charm.
After coming up empty-handed during his first two tries at reaching 900 career victories, West Virginia University coach Bob Huggins finally reached the pinnacle of college basketball coaching success Friday night.
Huggins joined the elite membership of the “900 Club” when the Mountaineers defeated Morehead State, 84-67, here in first-round play of the 2020-21 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Phew.
Thank goodness WVU didn’t have to play Oklahoma State Friday night.
The Cowboys already had denied Huggins his 900th victory not once, but twice. On March 6, Oklahoma State defeated the Mountaineers, 85-80, in the last regular-season game of the in the WVU Coliseum.
That spoiled all of WVU’s post-game celebration plans.
Then, as bad luck would have it, the Mountaineers were paired up against the Cowboys again in the opening round of the Big 12 Tournament in Kansas City, Missouri.
That twist of fate allowed Oklahoma State to play the role of “spoiler” for a second game, defeating WVU, 72-69, and again denying Huggins admittance to the “900 Club.”
But there was no “spoiler” alerts this time.
Instead, WVU actually led for 15:24 of the 20-minute first half, while Morehead held the lead for only 1:26. In fact, at times it appeared the Mountaineers would blow the Eagles out. WVU went on a 14-2 run over 3:37, hitting five straight field goals. Meanwhile, Morehead State was suffering through a scoring drought of 3:16 while also suffering three turnovers.
All that led to a 15-6 WVU lead. But, suddenly, the Eagles countered with a 9-0 run of their own, while the Mountaineers suffered a scoring drought that lasted 3:11.
That all changed, however, when WVU’s Deuce McBride went on a personal 7-0 run, leading the Mountaineers to a comfortable 38-31 lead.
This set the stage for the 67-year-old Huggins to join the elite company of only four other major college basketball coaches. The list includes Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski (1,168-360 .764), Syracuse’s Jim Boeheim (1,081-408 .726), North Carolina’s Roy Williams (903-262 .774), Texas Tech and Indiana’s Bobby Knight (902-371 .709) and, now, Huggins at 900-381 (.703).
Huggins is the youngest of the quartet. Knight is the eldest at 80 years old, but retired 13 years ago when he was 67. Boeheim is next at 76 years old, followed by Coach K at 74 and Williams at 70.
“Blessed,” said Huggins, describing the emotion of reaching this pinnacle. “That’s the only way I can put it. I’m blessed to grow up at the right time in the right era.”
It all started for Huggins at the tender age of 27 in 1980. That’s when Walsh University in North Canton, Ohio, offered him the head coaching job. Three seasons and a 71-26 record later, Huggins accepted an assistant coaching position at UCF for the 1983-84 season.
Next, he was hired for the head coaching job at Akron. Huggins stayed five years and compiled a record of 97-46.
Then, it happened. He was hired by the University of Cincinnati in 1989 and the rest was history. Huggins coached the Bearcats for 16 years, compiling a record of 399-127 (.759). If not for a run-in with UC’s new president, Huggins might still be at Cincinnati.
Instead, he took a year off from coaching and, then, coached Kansas State to a 23-12 record in 2006. That set the stage for his return. When John Beilein resigned at WVU to accept the head coaching job at Michigan, it opened the door for Huggins and he walked right through. He became the Mountaineers’ head basketball coach on April 5, 2007, and has compiled a record of 309-170 since then.
Coincidence? Perhaps. But I prefer to think the “900 Club whisperer” — WVU athletic director Shane Lyons — was Huggins’ good luck talisman.
As it turns out, Lyons has the distinction of actually working with four of the five members of the “900 Club.”
“I was around Coach Knight when he was at Texas Tech,” explained Lyons, who was the Red Raiders’ associate athletic director in 1998-01. “Then, I worked with Coach K when I was with the ACC (associate commissioner in 2001-11). And I worked with Roy Williams both when he was at Kansas and in the ACC.
“The only one I didn’t work with is Coach Boeheim.”
That’s quite a distinction.
As WVU advances to second-round play in the NCAA Tournament on Sunday, everybody should be proud of these milestones.
Take a bow, Huggs.
