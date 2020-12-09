There truly is no place like home for Bob Huggins.
He was born in Morgantown and loves still living there.
And as the head basketball coach of his alma mater, West Virginia University, Huggins also adores playing games in the WVU Coliseum.
He couldn’t feel more at home in Morgantown or in the WVU Coliseum.
Until now.
Until 2020-21.
Until the coronavirus pandemic ravaged the sports world as we formerly knew it.
That complex situation has led Huggins to re-evaluate many things. His quandary even extends to the value of home games in the WVU Coliseum.
“What makes the difference if we’re not going to be allowed to have fans here?” pondered Huggins on a recent Zoom meeting. “You know?”
Huggins was referring to WVU’s administrative decision not to allow fans to attend any Mountaineer home games during the month of December.
Since WVU’s home-opener vs. Robert Morris on Wednesday was cancelled, the new opening game is scheduled to be against No. 19 Richmond at 1 p.m. Sunday in the WVU Coliseum.
Other December home games include Iowa State on Dec. 18 and Buffalo on Dec. 29.
So, that’s only three games.
Yet, Huggins prefers to see the big picture.
“The Coliseum, going back to before I even played here when I would come down with my dad to see a game,” reminisced Huggins, “it was a great home court advantage. The student body has always been really good.
“Our fans ... our fan base has grown and grown and grown. It’s been great for our basketball program, but it has also been great for Morgantown. It has been great for the economy. You put 14,000 people in here and, generally, they stop to get a bite to eat or a milkshake or something.”
That is Huggins’ point.
“We miss that,” he said. “Usually, I want to play as many as I can play here, so that our fans can see us play. But, now, it doesn’t matter, really.”
It saddens Huggins.
And it should because it is indeed a sad situation.
“For years and years and years, we have talked about boosting the economy,” continued Huggins. “Certainly that hasn’t happened now. I think we pick and choose too much. We were supposed to have 2,800 fans in there and it’s a 14,000-seat arena.”
Huggins was referring to another WVU administrative decision to limit the number of fans who could attend a home game to only 2,800.
Then, he paused to assess his stance and the potential fallout.
“I mean, I’ll get ... there will be people taking shots at me,” said Huggins. “Well, you really don’t care about the virus, which is absolute B.S. because I’ve done more, obviously ...
“You look at our guys. Our guys are playing because they’ve done the right thing. They’ve stayed home. They’ve done everything that has been asked of them — and more. So, that, obviously, is not true.”
Huggins simply was getting some angst off his chest that was bothering him. At this point in his career, Huggins is entitled.
He spoke from the heart.
Since when is that a bad thing?
It’s not.