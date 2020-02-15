HUNTINGTON — Chuck Wright, 67, a football player with Marshall University’s Young Thundering Herd, died Jan. 7.
Wright played defensive tackle for Marshall from 1971 through 1973 and was a co-captain. The football team was dubbed the Young Thundering Herd after the Nov. 14, 1970 plane crash near Tri-State Airport claimed the lives of all 75 people, including MU’s varsity football team, on board Southern Airways flight 932.
Wright is survived by his wife Beverly, son Shanen and sister Charlene Porter.
Before coming to Marshall, Wright was a standout football player, wrestler and track athlete at Stonewall Jackson High School in Charleston. He was a freshman at Marshall when the plane crashed. NCAA rules prohibited freshmen eligibility then.
Wright taught and coached at Dunbar High School before joining his father Charley in the family’s tire and battery business in Charleston.
An open house to celebrate Wright’s life is scheduled for 1 to 4 p.m. Feb. 22 at the Coonskin Park Clubhouse, 2000 Coonskin Dr., Charleston. In lieu of flower, Wright’s family asked for donations in his memory to the Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association, 1248 Greenbrier St., Charleston, WV 25311.