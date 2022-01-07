CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Reds Caravan has been canceled for 2022.
The annual winter tour of players and front office officials to cities in West Virginia, Ohio, Kentucky, Tennessee and Indiana usually features January stops in the Huntington/Ashland/Charleston areas. Fans are permitted to attend for free, pose with players for pictures, obtain autographs and ask questions.
The club offered no reason for the cancelation, but nixed last year’s tour because of COVID-19. The virus and that Major League Baseball players were locked out by team owners pending a new collective bargaining agreement.
“We have made the difficult decision to forgo the Reds Caravan for the 2022 calendar year,” a member of the the team’s media relations department wrote. “Although very disappointed to miss visiting our fans in their communities throughout Reds Country to kick off the 2022 season, it is our intent for this fun Reds tradition to return in January of 2023. “
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
