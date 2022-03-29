HUNTINGTON — Mayor Steve Williams dubbed Huntington the “City of Champions” for the success of its athletic teams.
On Monday, Williams and other officials celebrated that title again, recognizing Huntington High School’s girls basketball team for the state championship won earlier this month.
Williams read a proclamation at the City Council meeting, with Highlanders players, coaches and fans attending. The team went to the meeting after a parade wound from the school through Ritter Park and on to City Hall.
“It was nice for them to honor our team,” Huntington High coach Lonnie Lucas said.
Smiles did abound as Williams recognized the players, most of whom were members of the 2021 state title team, also honored in similar fashion last year. Each player received a copy of the proclamation.
The Highlanders went 24-1 this season and defeated Morgantown 41-36 in the Class AAAA state championship game. Huntington High beat George Washington 74-30 in the quarterfinals and Cabell Midland 58-49 in the semifinals.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
