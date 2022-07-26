One word was commonly used by coaches and players alike to describe the Sun Belt East Division — gauntlet.
During the opening session of the 2022 Sun Belt football media days in New Orleans, Louisiana, teams from the highly touted East division shared their thoughts on the upcoming season, which features four new Sun Belt teams: Marshall, James Madison and Old Dominion in the East and Southern Miss in the West.
The 2022 Sun Belt Conference football preseason polls were released Monday afternoon, and league coaches chose Appalachian State as the clear-cut favorite to win the East with the Mountaineers grabbing 10 of 14 first-place votes.
Coastal Carolina received two and Georgia State and Georgia Southern each received one vote.
When App State head coach Shawn Clark took the podium at media day, the Charleston native didn't put much stock into that preseason poll, saying the Mountaineers will have to play at a high level in order to compete for a championship in what has become a loaded division.
"In my humble opinion, I think it's the toughest group in the Sun Belt, toughest in the Group of 5 conferences when you add teams like Marshall and Old Dominion, James Madison it's really good for our conference," Clark said.
The Mountaineers have gone 19-7 in two seasons with Clark at the helm and played for the Sun Belt Conference title last season, falling to Louisiana, the West division winner.
Since the introduction of the Sun Belt Conference football championship game in 2018, the Mountaineers have played in three of the four, establishing themselves as force to be reckoned with in the conference, especially after claiming the championship outright in 2018 and 2019.
To get back to that, Clark will have to rely on the aspect of their game that has done wonders for the team, and that runs in his blood as a former offensive line coach — running the football.
"Our DNA is our ability to run the football and protect on defense," Clark said. "I do believe you have to run the ball to win championships. We're going to get back to our DNA and do what we do and we'll have a chance to win."
The only year Appalachian State hasn't appeared in the Sun Belt football championship game was 2020, where they came second in the East division behind Coastal Carolina who was named co-champion with Louisiana since the game couldn't be played due to COVID-19.
"The East (division) was already challenging and then you add JMU, Marshall and ODU in there. That's a gauntlet right there," CCU coach Jamey Chadwell said. "That's made it, from my perspective, the toughest division in the Group of 5 and we're looking forward to the challenge."
In the East this season, Coastal Carolina was picked to finish second, Georgia State third and Marshall fourth. Fellow Sun Belt newcomers James Madison and Old Dominion were picked to finish sixth and seventh respectively.
"Where the chips fall is where they fall but we still have to play the games on Saturdays," Marshall head coach Charles Huff said. "I think it shows this conference is a very good conference, a very deep conference with several good programs in it."
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
