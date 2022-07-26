The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Appalachian State head coach Shawn Clark takes the podium at the 2022 Sun Belt Conference Football Media Days at the Sheraton New Orleans Hotel on July 26, 2022, in New Orleans, Louisiana.

 Photo courtesy of AJ Henderson | Sun Belt Conference

One word was commonly used by coaches and players alike to describe the Sun Belt East Division — gauntlet.

During the opening session of the 2022 Sun Belt football media days in New Orleans, Louisiana, teams from the highly touted East division shared their thoughts on the upcoming season, which features four new Sun Belt teams: Marshall, James Madison and Old Dominion in the East and Southern Miss in the West.

Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.

