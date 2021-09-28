FLATWOODS, Ky. -- Drew Clark scored one goal and assisted on another to lead Ashland (7-10-1) to a 2-1 victory over Russell (10-4) Monday in boys high school soccer.
Gavin Maynard also scored for the Tomcats and Sawyer Frazier made eight saves. Luke Stahler issued an assist.
Girls soccer
ASHLAND 4, BOURBON COUNTY 3: Kenleigh Woods scored two goals and assisted on one to pace the Kittens (6-10) past the Colonels in Paris, Kentucky.
Emma Vanhorn and Macie Bevins also scored for Ashland. Abby Baldwin, Laney Sorrell and Amelia Lucas made assists.
Volleyball
RUSSELL 3, GREENUP COUNTY 0: The Red Devils swept the Musketeers 25-7, 25-16, 25-12 in Lloyd, Kentucky. Russell improved to 13-6. Greenup County fell to 5-12.
FAIRVIEW 3, EAST CARTER 0: Shelby Marcum made 17 digs to help the Eagles beat the Raiders 25-15, 25-21, 25-12 in Westwood, Kentucky. Charlee Hobbs had 14 kills and Graycin Price 12 digs.
Golf
WINFIELD WINS REGION IV: Winfield won the Class AA, Region IV tournament at Big Bend Golf Course in Tornado, West Virginia. The Generals shot 224. Point Pleasant was second with a 266. Both teams qualify for the state tournament next week in Wheeling.
Jackson Woodburn and Stephen McDavid each shot 73 to lead Winfield.
GREENUP WINS REGION: Greenup County beat runner-up Montgomery County by 22 strokes Monday to win the 12th Region girls championship at the Eagle Trace Golf Course in Morehead, Kentucky.
Cambria Burke led the Musketeers, who advance to the state tournament Oct. 5-6 in Bowling Green, with an 85. Boyd County sophomore Kristen Ramey shot a career-low 82 to take medalist honors. The Lions' Morgan Kennedy, last year's medalist, was second with an 85.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
