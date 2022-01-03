The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

CLARY

WAVERLY, Ohio -- Gallia Academy (6-3) scored the final six points to defeat Unioto 61-56 in boys high school basketball in the C.D. Hawhee Classic at the Waverly Downtown Arena.

The Blue Devils trailed by seven late in the third quarter before rallying to take a 57-56 lead on a basket by Isaac Clary, who scored a game-high 18 points. Zach Loveday scored 16, Brody Fellure 14 and Kenyon Franklin 11.

DeSean Branson paced the Shermans with 17 points. Evan Park scored 13 and Gabe Corcoran 11. 

SCHEDULE CHANGES: Saturday's Beast of the Southeast basketball showcase at Chesapeake has been canceled. Chesapeake will play Trimble at 4:30 p.m.

South Charleston's girls basketball game at George Washington Tuesday has been postponed. Green's boys basketball game at Southern postponed last month is rescheduled for Saturday.  

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

