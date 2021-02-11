CENTENARY, Ohio — Isaac Cary scored 16 points and grabbed 21 rebounds to lead Gallia Academy (8-8) to a 52-42 victory over visiting Marietta (6-11) Tuesday night in boys high school basketball.
The double-double was the 11th of the season for Clary, a 6-foot-8, 300-pound sophomore.
Marietta led by as many as four points early, but the Blue Devils used a 7-2 run in the second quarter to take a lead they never relinquished.
Brody Fellure scored 13 points for Gallia Academy. Mark Duckworth led Marietta with 16 points.
MARIETTA 7 15 4 16 — 42: Duckworth 16, Kytta 8, Graham 6, Munos 5, Coil 5, Koast 2.
GALLIA ACADEMY 6 22 16 18 — 52: Clary 16, Fellure 13, Franklin 8, Call 8, Davis 6, Phillips 1.
Girls
ASHLAND 68, WEST CARTER 61: The Kittens (8-5) overcame a 16-point deficit to defeat the host Comets (5-4).
Casey Walenfelsz led Ashland with 19 points to rally the kittens from a 39-23 deficit. Khia Robinson scored 16 points, Ella Sellars 15 and Carey Cullop 11. Alli Stone paced West Carter with 21 points. Kara Jordan scored 15 and Kylie Gilliam 10.
ASHLAND 14 17 21 16 — 68: Robinson 16, Cullop 11, Sellars 15, Rakes 4, C. Wallenfelsz 19, L. Wallenfelsz 3.
WEST CARTER 26 15 7 13 — 61: Stone 21, Rayburn 2, Jordan 15, Gilliam 10, Steagall 6, Middleton 7, Bond 0, Henderson 0.
SCHEDULE CHANGES: If it was scheduled for Thursday, it was postponed or canceled.
Icy weather wiped out local high school sporting events, including the Ohio Valley Conference wrestling tournament at Fairland. That event has been rescheduled for 6 p.m. Friday.
Boys basketball games taken off Thursday’s slate included, Greenup County at Fleming County, canceled; East Carter at Boyd County, no makeup date set; and Sciotoville East at Ironton St. Joe, postponed until Tuesday.
Girls basketball games called off Thursday included, Rose Hill Christian at Rock Hill, no makeup date set; Ashland at East Carter, no rescheduling done; Gallia County at Portsmouth, postponed until Feb. 19; and New Boston at Symmes Valley, postponed to 6 p.m. Monday.