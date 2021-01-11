CENTENARY, Ohio — Gallia Academy (2-3) broke a three-game losing streak with a 57-55 victory over Southeastern in boys high school basketball on Saturday.
The Blue Devils built a 13-point lead and held off a late charge by the Panthers (2-5), who pulled within 56-55 before Cooper Davis made a free throw for Gallia Academy with 9.5 seconds left to set the score.
Isaac Clary led the Blue Devils with 20 points and 16 rebounds. Davis chipped in 16 points. Aiden Estep paced Southeastern with 19 points.
Aston Allman scored 12 points and Luke Corcoran 11.
SOUTHEASTERN 10 14 13 18 — 55: Estep 19, Allman 12, Corcoran 11, George 7, Wheeler 4, Hall 2.
GALLIA ACADEMY 23 7 14 13 — 57: Clary 20, Davis 16, Call 9, Vanco 6, Fellure 4, Walter 2.
WHEELERSBURG 78, NORTHWEST 31: Matthew Miller scored 25 points to lead the Pirates to a rout of the Mohawks.
Kenny Sanderlin scored 11 points for Wheelersburg.
JOHNSON CENTRAL 82, LAWRENCE COUNTY 65: The Golden Eagles took advantage of 21 Bulldogs turnovers and a 33-24 rebounding advantage to win in Paintsville, Kentucky.
Johnson Central bolted to a 27-8 lead and was up 41-16 by halftime.
John King starred for the Eagles, scoring 18 points. Isaiah May scored 10 points.
Trenton Adkins led Lawrence County with 22 points and nine rebounds. Cody Maynard scored 15 points and Kaden Gillispie 13.
RACELAND 54, ELLIOTT COUNTY 46: The host Rams (2-1) used an 11-0 third-quarter run to pull away from the Lions in a Kentucky 16th Region All-A Classic game.
Kirk Pence led Raceland with 22 points. Andrew Floyd scored 19.
Freshman Gailtin Griffith led Elliott County, which lost despite a 36-20 rebounding edge, with 22 points.
ELLIOTT COUNTY 9 17 7 13 — 46: E. Griffith 7, Whitley 2, Whitt 6, Lyons 2, Dickerson 4, G. Griffith 22, Buckner 3.
RACELAND 16 7 13 18 — 54: Floyd 19, Pence 22, Broughton 6, Stephens 3, Reed 2, Gallion 0, Gauze 2, Newman 0.