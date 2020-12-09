PARKERSBURG — The captains of the 2020 W.Va. Class A All-State football team, as voted on by the West Virginia Sports Writers Association, took very different paths to arrive at their honors. One went on a windy road, while the other traveled on a straight-forward journey.
For utility player Gus Morrison, Ritchie County head coach Rick Haught did not envision the junior as the Rebels’ full-time running back at the beginning of the season.
The group from Ellenboro already had a dynamic back in senior Tre Moss. So, it wasn’t a requirement that Morrison line up in the backfield on every down.
“We set some things up for Gus to get him in the right position on some plays because we knew he was going to get more touches. I really liked lining him up in space and running some wing stuff with Graden McKinney and him. But, no, we never thought he would be a full-time rusher,” Haught said.
Morrison would still be a versatile threat as well as the punter for a Rebels team among the upper crust of Class A.
But those duties received an addition after Moss transferred to St. Marys.
Morrison then became the de facto running back. And while it took him a little while to adjust, the junior eventually showed a knack for running the football.
“I think by the end of the year or around the Roane game he was running between the tackles and started to get much more comfortable. As the year progressed, he grew more and more adept at doing what we needed him to do. He was always an outside threat and very dangerous on the edge,” Haught said.
When everything was said and done, Morrison had racked up 1,104 yards on the ground with a 9.2 yards per carry average and 20 touchdowns on 120 carries. He added 20 receptions for 483 yards on a 21.9 yard per catch average with 11 touchdowns. Then as the punter, he averaged nearly 40 yards per kick on 27 boots. On top of all of those numbers, at defensive back, he recorded 47 tackles, picked off five passes and broke up three more.
For Drew Clendenin, Buffalo leader Brian Batman faced no problems with where he would line up.
The junior Bison standout had already led the team in tackles from his spot in the trenches during his first two season. So, there was little need to entertain the thought of moving him.
It was quite simple in Batman’s eyes.
“He just understands the game and plays with a lot of heart and hustle. He has a great attitude and does a lot of things you don’t have to teach. He has done a great job for us,” Batman said.
Nothing was different about Clendenin’s performance on the field in 2020.
He menaced opposing linemen with “great leverage off his blocks” and “ran down people on the backside.” Many players were unable to escape his grasp as he helped the Bison back to the playoffs. His 58 tackles, including seven for a loss and seven quarterback takedowns, along with one interception gave Batman a player many teams would have a hard time preparing for had Buffalo played in the postseason.
Joining them on the state’s smallest classification’s top unit are 28 other players.
Rounding out the offensive utility slots are a pair of seniors in Wheeling Central’s Jordan Waterhouse and Doddridge County’s Reese Burnside.
DJ Devinney was named the kicker. One of his six (of eight) boots was a 21-yard game-winner against Ritchie County, too. He also punted 18 times for 30.6 yards.
The quarterback is Gilmer County junior Ean Hamric.
Watching Hamric’s back are senior offensive lineman from five different schools in Sherman’s Hunter Bowling, Buffalo’s Park Michaels, Pendleton County’s Josh Alt, Greenbrier West’s Cole McClung, and Wheeling Central’s Andrew Burkle.
The two receiver spots went to Tug Valley senior Caleb May and East Hardy sophomore Dawson Price.
Running backs are Greenbrier West senior Noah Brown, St. Marys’ Moss, and Pendleton County senior Dalton Dunkele.
Joining Clendenin on the defensive line are three more players from playoff qualifiers. Williamstown senior Leewood Molessa, Doddridge County sophomore Adam Burnside, and Ritchie County senior Dakota Wayne help to form a staunch unit.
At linebacker are four seniors who have played a lot of football in Man’s Erick Grimmett, Wheeling Central’s Vinnie High, St. Marys’ Darrien Bortey, and Wirt County’s Logan Powell.
A veteran secondary consists of Greenbrier West senior Kaiden Pack, Summers County senior Keandre Sarver, Midland Trail senior Chris Vines and Buffalo senior Jackson England.
Moorefield senior Atikilt Tamiru is the punter.
Filling in the role of defensive utility are Wheeling Central senior Payton Marling and St. Marys’ senior Boron.
Williamstown linebacker Brady Ankrom was named captain of the second-team defense, while Pendleton County quarterback Isaiah Gardner commands the offensive unit.