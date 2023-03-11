CHARLESTON -- Perhaps Cameron just likes the drama.
The Dragons nearly frittered away a late 19-point lead Saturday afternoon, but made five pressure free throws in the last 41 seconds to finally capture a 53-46 victory against Tucker County and repeat their Class A championship at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center.
Ashlynn Van Tassell, a 6-foot-2 junior, led the way with 24 points, 15 rebounds and four blocked shots as top-seeded Cameron (22-6) matched the program’s first title it won last year in storybook fashion.
Last year, the Dragons shocked Gilmer County by scoring five points in the final four seconds to claim a 53-50 win, getting a 3-pointer from Maci Neely at the buzzer. On Saturday, they nearly gave back a 19-point lead they held in the final minute of the third quarter.
“I’d like to win a boring state title,’’ said a smiling Cameron coach Holly Pettit, “but these girls like to make it exciting. These-type games are fun to watch, but not so much fun to coach ... People like to see close ball games. I’m just happy we ended up on top today.’’
Cameron seemed to have the game on cruise control against the No. 2 seed Mountain Lions (21-3). The Dragons led 28-14 at halftime, holding Tucker County to 22.7% shooting with 10 turnovers. That advantage kept getting stretched in the next period, reaching 44-25 before Tucker County completely turned the tables.
The Mountain Lions went on an extended — and completely unexpected — 21-4 run, shaving that deficit all the way down to 48-46 on a rebound and goal by Ericka Zirk with 53 seconds remaining.
Cameron, which had just two turnovers in the first half, was springing leaks everywhere. The Dragons ended up with a dozen turnovers and made only two field goals in the final 12 minutes and 41 seconds.
“The third quarter, I had to call a couple timeouts to tell the girls to relax a little bit,’’ Pettit said. “We had some turnovers we normally don’t have. We spread the floor out — not to hold the ball, but to get easy baskets. But to Tucker’s credit, they did cause turnovers and we made some sloppy passes.’’
After Tucker County forced a turnover with 1:31 left and Cameron holding a 47-44 lead, Mountain Lions coach Dave Helmick took a timeout to set up a play to tie the game.
“I called timeout and set up a play,’’ Helmick said, “a three-point play that had been working for us. But it seemed like after we took one then, the mindset was ‘Take a 3,’ and maybe it was my fault for going that route early. I just thought it was an advantage if we could hit it there.’’
As it was, Zirk’s putback marked the only points for Tucker County over the final 2:20.
“They got a big lead, and we chipped away at it to where we had a chance,’’ Helmick said. “I’m the foolish one. I guess I should have been pressuring them all the time. Monday morning quarterback.
“Bottom line, Cameron did what they needed to do to win the game. We just couldn’t mount a comeback, ran out of gas when we needed it. ... Sometimes life punches you right in the gut, but these girls deserve all the credit in the world to getting us back in this game today.’’
As unsteady as Cameron was with its ball-handling in the second half, it was mostly money at the free-throw line. The Dragons went 12 of 16 on foul shots in the second half, and were 5 of 7 in the final 41 seconds. That made up for not having any field goals over the last 7:10.
“We were able to pull it together,’’ Pettit said, “and made some key free throws down the stretch.’’
Those foul shots and defensive stops called to mind the Dragons’ first dramatic finish a year ago. In that game, they trailed Gilmer County 50-48 before Van Tassell hit a pair of free throws with 4.2 seconds left to tie the game.
On the ensuing inbound pass, Cameron’s Emilee Dobbs tipped the ball and it fell into the hands of Neely just outside the 3-point arc. She fired a shot that hit home and handed the Dragons their first title in thrilling fashion.
Neely scored 14 points Saturday, nine of them in the second half. Kenzie Clutter donated seven points, seven assists and six rebounds.
And the bad news for the rest of Class A? The Dragons expect to return all five starters next season.
For Tucker County, Kadie Colebank, a 6-1 senior, led the way with 13 points, seven rebounds, two blocks and two assists. She and Van Tassell waged a fierce battle in the low post.
“The matchup with Kadie is always good,’’ Van Tassell said. “I like playing her. It’s good competition.’’
Also for Tucker County, Zirk finished with 11 points and six rebounds and Macy Helmick had 10 points and four assists.
Colebank said the Mountain Lions weren’t despondent at halftime despite falling behind 23-9 right off the bat.
“I felt like if we kept coming and picking at the lead and playing good defense,’’ Colebank said, “and not letting them get second chances at the basket, we can try to get ourselves back in the game.’’