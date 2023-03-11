The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

CHARLESTON -- Perhaps Cameron just likes the drama.

The Dragons nearly frittered away a late 19-point lead Saturday afternoon, but made five pressure free throws in the last 41 seconds to finally capture a 53-46 victory against Tucker County and repeat their Class A championship at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center.

