The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

First team

F Bubby Towns, Fairmont Senior

F Carson Asbury, Scott

F Adam Veroski, Point Pleasant

F Hayden Dodd, Liberty

M Jonas Branch, Fairmont Senior (captain)

M Austin Nestor, Wheeling Central

M Wil Swan, Charleston Catholic

M Ethan Gregory, Philip Barbour

D Evan Constant, Scott

D Isaac Branch, Fairmont Senior

D Will Mercer, Herbert Hoover

D Aidan Gamble, Robert C. Byrd

GK John Patnoe, Charleston Catholic

Utl Aidan Paul, Charleston Catholic

Utl Braxton Watkins-Lovejoy, Point Pleasant

Utl Lance Cerullo, East Fairmont

Second team

F Dustin Stuart, Herbert Hoover

F Jaxson Haynes, Sissonville

F Nate Flower, Fairmont Senior

F Braxton Vanscoy, Winfield

M Ian Gillispie, Scott (captain)

M Garret Hill, Williamstown

M Caleb Hawks, Winfield

M Owen Spangler, Lewis County

D Brendon Carpenter, Weir

D Blake Spangler, St. Joseph

D Justin Williams, Poca

D William Ball, Charleston Catholic

GK Wade Britton, Notre Dame

GK Jacob Clark, Oak Glen

Utl Antonio Pittman, Weir

Utl Ryan Prager, Wheeling Central

Honorable mention

Aiden Adams, Frankfort; Jonathan Atchison, Lewis County; Cale Beatty, Fairmont Senior; Bryson Beaver, Herbert Hoover; Sean Beverage, Pocahontas County; Blake Bibbee, Ravenswood; Calvin Blunt, Trinity; Gavin Bosgraf, Williamstown; Alex Bovino, Robert C. Byrd; Brendon Carpenter, Weir; Sam Carpenter, Lewis County; Alex Cavendish, Nitro; Grant Dadisman, Philip Barbour; Seth Eads, Winfield; Seth Earnest, Keyser; Ian Gadd, Nicholas County; Johnny Garlow, Poca; Jacob Garrett, Sissonville; Guilio Gentile, Wheeling Central; Andrew Giambroni, Oak Glen; Conor Goldizen, Grafton; David Gongola, Elkins; Luke Hawranick, East Fairmont; Max Jackson, Elkins; Iam Johnston, Pocahontas County; Jordan Jones, Liberty; Carmelo Kniska, Trinity; Andrew Komorowski, Wheeling Central; Seth Marra, Ravenswood; Liam McGinley, Charleston Catholic; Blake Meighen, Robert C. Byrd, Jacob Morgan, Weir; Eli Morris, East Fairmont; Ben Nestor, Frankfort; Max O’Ganian, Pocahontas County; Ben O’Leary, Nitro; Luke Pinkerton, Point Pleasant; Stephon Polly, Oak Glen; Brandon Price, Pocahontas County; Jaden Reed, Point Pleasant; Wyatt Rock, Liberty; Isaac Setser, Scott; Wade Setser, Scott; Michael Simpson, Sissonville; Wylie Skidmore, Braxton County; Isaac Snider, Magnolia; TD Sparks, Pocahontas County; Alec Stanislawczyk, Keyser; Zion Suddeth, Charleston Catholic; Kelan Swan, Charleston Catholic; Johan Villasenor, Nicholas County; Trenton Whited, Philip Barbour; Gavin Wolverton, Grafton

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.