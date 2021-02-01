First team
F Bubby Towns, Fairmont Senior
F Carson Asbury, Scott
F Adam Veroski, Point Pleasant
F Hayden Dodd, Liberty
M Jonas Branch, Fairmont Senior (captain)
M Austin Nestor, Wheeling Central
M Wil Swan, Charleston Catholic
M Ethan Gregory, Philip Barbour
D Evan Constant, Scott
D Isaac Branch, Fairmont Senior
D Will Mercer, Herbert Hoover
D Aidan Gamble, Robert C. Byrd
GK John Patnoe, Charleston Catholic
Utl Aidan Paul, Charleston Catholic
Utl Braxton Watkins-Lovejoy, Point Pleasant
Utl Lance Cerullo, East Fairmont
Second team
F Dustin Stuart, Herbert Hoover
F Jaxson Haynes, Sissonville
F Nate Flower, Fairmont Senior
F Braxton Vanscoy, Winfield
M Ian Gillispie, Scott (captain)
M Garret Hill, Williamstown
M Caleb Hawks, Winfield
M Owen Spangler, Lewis County
D Brendon Carpenter, Weir
D Blake Spangler, St. Joseph
D Justin Williams, Poca
D William Ball, Charleston Catholic
GK Wade Britton, Notre Dame
GK Jacob Clark, Oak Glen
Utl Antonio Pittman, Weir
Utl Ryan Prager, Wheeling Central
Honorable mention
Aiden Adams, Frankfort; Jonathan Atchison, Lewis County; Cale Beatty, Fairmont Senior; Bryson Beaver, Herbert Hoover; Sean Beverage, Pocahontas County; Blake Bibbee, Ravenswood; Calvin Blunt, Trinity; Gavin Bosgraf, Williamstown; Alex Bovino, Robert C. Byrd; Brendon Carpenter, Weir; Sam Carpenter, Lewis County; Alex Cavendish, Nitro; Grant Dadisman, Philip Barbour; Seth Eads, Winfield; Seth Earnest, Keyser; Ian Gadd, Nicholas County; Johnny Garlow, Poca; Jacob Garrett, Sissonville; Guilio Gentile, Wheeling Central; Andrew Giambroni, Oak Glen; Conor Goldizen, Grafton; David Gongola, Elkins; Luke Hawranick, East Fairmont; Max Jackson, Elkins; Iam Johnston, Pocahontas County; Jordan Jones, Liberty; Carmelo Kniska, Trinity; Andrew Komorowski, Wheeling Central; Seth Marra, Ravenswood; Liam McGinley, Charleston Catholic; Blake Meighen, Robert C. Byrd, Jacob Morgan, Weir; Eli Morris, East Fairmont; Ben Nestor, Frankfort; Max O’Ganian, Pocahontas County; Ben O’Leary, Nitro; Luke Pinkerton, Point Pleasant; Stephon Polly, Oak Glen; Brandon Price, Pocahontas County; Jaden Reed, Point Pleasant; Wyatt Rock, Liberty; Isaac Setser, Scott; Wade Setser, Scott; Michael Simpson, Sissonville; Wylie Skidmore, Braxton County; Isaac Snider, Magnolia; TD Sparks, Pocahontas County; Alec Stanislawczyk, Keyser; Zion Suddeth, Charleston Catholic; Kelan Swan, Charleston Catholic; Johan Villasenor, Nicholas County; Trenton Whited, Philip Barbour; Gavin Wolverton, Grafton