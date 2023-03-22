The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Chapmanville’s Sal Dean, left, and Zion Blevins, right, defend against Charleston Catholic’s Max Wilcox.

 CHRIS DORST | HD Media

Sal Dean moved to Chapmanville for his final season of high school basketball with one goal in mind: To end his career with a state championship.

The electrifying 6-foot guard did just that as he guided the Tigers to their third state title with a 59-49 triumph over Charleston Catholic in the Class AA championship game.

