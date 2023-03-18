The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

catholic chapmanville7
Buy Now

Charleston Catholic's Jayallen Turner (24) shoots as Chapmanville's Isaiah Smith (5) defends.

 CHRIS DORST | Gazette-Mail

CHARLESTON -- Every time Charleston Catholic thought about grabbing momentum in Saturday's Class AA championship game, Sal Dean and Chapmanville had other ideas.

Dean, a senior guard, provided several splash plays as the Tigers took control at the outset and fended off all of Catholic's challenges to capture a 59-49 victory at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you