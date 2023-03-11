The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

wyomingeast summersco1
Buy Now

Wyoming East celebrates their Class AA state championship win over Summers County 57-41 Saturday.

 CHRIS DORST | Gazette-Mail

CHARLESTON -- Wyoming East’s girls are familiar with the court of the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center.

Before this year, the Warriors made the state tournament four seasons in a row, earning state titles in 2016 and 2021.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you