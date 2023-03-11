CHARLESTON -- Wyoming East’s girls are familiar with the court of the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center.
Before this year, the Warriors made the state tournament four seasons in a row, earning state titles in 2016 and 2021.
In Wyoming East’s fifth straight state tournament appearance, the No. 2 Warriors added a 2023 title to their resume after they downed No. 1 Summers County 57-41 in Saturday’s Class AA final in Charleston.
The Warriors (21-4) lost 67-35 to Parkersburg Catholic in last season’s title game, but Wyoming East is back on the Class AA mountaintop after a two-year hiatus.
Wyoming East started the game on an 11-0 run and coach Angie Boninsegna said the hot start set the tone as the Warriors never trailed in the game.
“I think our quick start helped us,” Boninsegna said. “That set the tone for what we were able to do later on. Summers County is a tough team. They have some shooters.”
Wyoming East hit five of its first nine field goals and the Warriors were 19 of 37 (51.4%) overall from the floor.
Cadence Blackburn, who scored 30 points in a semifinal win over Petersburg, did not hit a field goal in the game. She was 0 of 4 from the field and 4 of 4 from the foul line for four points.
That gave Colleen Lookabill a chance to shine. Lookabill scored 12 points and pulled in eight rebounds for the Warriors. Lookabill was 4 of 6 from the field and 3 of 4 from the line.
“We always have faith in Colleen shooting, but she was slow to come around to us,” Boninsegna said. “She picked the perfect day to have belief in herself. We always knew she could shoot, and she stepped up for us.”
Wyoming East had the last laugh after the Warriors fell to Summer County 50-47 in the sectional final on Feb. 22. Lookabill said that loss was motivation.
“We feel like lost a lot of people believing in us after we lost to Summers County after sectionals,” Lookabill said. “It was either win or lose and go home, and we have a lot of seniors on our team this year and we were not ready to give up.”
Maddie Clark led all scorers, as she was 7 of 10 from the field and 2 of 5 from the line. She prior state tournament experience paid dividends this year.
“We’re pretty used to this gym, too,” Clark said. “We’ve been here the last three years. It’s just, you get used to it after a while.”
Abby Russell was Wyoming East’s third double-figure scorer. She tallied 13 points.
Wyoming East was dominant on the boards, outrebounding Summers County 32-21. Blackburn led the way with nine rebounds.
“Gaby (Cameron) got some; we had (Kayley) Bane come and get a few,” Boninsegna said. “We knew we were smaller than them and we had to help control the board and help offset the offense.”
Summers County (23-5) was 17 of 45 (37.8%) from the field as a team.
“Wyoming East is a great program,” Summer County coach Chad Meador said. “They’re well-coached and they have great players. They shot well at the beginning of the basketball game and dictated the tempo early. We could just never catch up.”
Sullivan Pivont led the Bobcats in scoring with 15 points and Liv Meador scored 12.
Wyoming East led by 18 points when it took a 57-39 lead with 1:35 left in the game.