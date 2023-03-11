The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

CHARLESTON — Top-seeded North Marion claimed its fifth girls state championship in the nightcap on Saturday at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center as the Huskies jumped all over No. 6 seed Philip Barbour in the Class AAA title game, 88-60.

The Huskies (25-1) wasted no time to take full control of the game as they used their pressure defense to race out to a 14-3 lead before the first media timeout.

