Earlier in the year, before the COVID-19 pandemic reshaped the world, including sports, Poca coach Seth Ramsey never could have imagined what would happen to his 2020 football schedule.
His Dots, expected to be one of the top playoff contenders in Class AA, will head into the final week of the regular season having played just one school in their division.
Poca opened the season at defending Class A champion Wheeling Central, met AAA power Cabell Midland and Class A neighbor Buffalo and just last week picked up a forfeit win from Cardinal Conference foe Scott, which had too many injured players. In between, the Dots beat Putnam County and Cardinal Conference rival Winfield.
On Friday, they complete their county tour and meet another AAA opponent when they tackle Hurricane at 7 p.m. at Redskin Stadium.
"It's definitely been a bizarre year," Ramsey said. "We tried to play as many conference games as we could, but we could hardly get any in. We took every game we could. I never dreamed of playing Midland and Hurricane and Wheeling Central. But we got them, thankfully, and got some games in, which is the main thing. With so many things that are uncertain, that's the main thing, getting in games."
Both teams look to enhance their playoff status, as Poca (4-1) stands 10th in the AA ratings and the Redskins (3-2) are 14th in AAA. The top 16 in each class qualify when the regular season ends the weekend of Nov. 6-7.
Ramsey realizes the chore his defense faces tonight against Hurricane, especially Redskins quarterback Ismael Borrero (936 passing yards, 13 touchdowns) and top receiver Chase Hager (27 catches, 363 yards, seven TDs).
"They're a hard matchup," Ramsey said. "They do a lot of good things out of their 21 personnel (two running backs, one tight end, two receivers). They put a lot of pressure on you horizontally and vertically. (Hager) is phenomenal -- he runs as well as anyone we've seen.
"And (Borrero), my gosh, he can throw it a country mile and it doesn't matter what coverage you're playing against them. It all ends up being man-to-man, as far as that guy can throw. And chasing him is a lot easier said than done. He wants to throw, but he's athletic enough to beat you with his legs. He does a great job of keeping his eyes downfield."
Hurricane coach Jeremy Taylor is impressed with several of Poca's players, especially brothers Ethan Payne (running back) and Toby Payne (receiver) and Dillon Taylor (fullback-linebacker).
"They've improved since the beginning of the year," Taylor said. "They ran into a buzz saw with Midland (a 62-20 loss) but besides that have dominated everybody else they've played. Taylor is a really good fullback and the real deal at linebacker. Then you have the Payne brothers -- the Kennedy Award winner (Ethan) for a reason, and Toby's a bona fide Division I player too. They've been together for a while and have played in some big games."
Poca leads the series 37-36-1, but the teams haven't played since 2006. Hurricane has taken eight of the last 10, but something weird often happens when they meet -- in 1999, Hurricane won a 52-50 shootout, then the next year the Skins prevailed 6-3 in a defensive duel.