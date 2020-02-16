HUNTINGTON — Huntington High’s Lucas-Archer Gym hosted the Class AAA Region IV tournament on Saturday where the top four wrestlers in each weight class earned a spot in the state tournament later this month.
The overall team championship went to five-time defending state champion Parkersburg South as it posted 265 points including five titles in the 14 weight classes.
Among the Patriots’ winners was the nation’s No. 1-ranked wrestler in the 220-pound weight class, Braxton Amos, who needed just 33 seconds to pin runner-up Zach Dillon of Cabell Midland.
The top four placers in each of the 14 weight classes qualified for the state tournament, giving Dillon a shot at redemption in two weeks.
Dillon was one of nine Knight wrestlers who will be competing for state titles which will include Matthew Barley, champion of the 113-pound weight class.
“It’s about what we expected,” said first-year Cabell Midland wrestling coach Louden Goodpaster. “The real surprise was (Matthew) Bartley winning, especially after he lost to that kid earlier this year”
Bartley captured the title with a decision over No. 1 seed Nathan Ford of Parkersburg South. Bartley had been seeded No. 2.
Aside from Dillon and Bartley, Cabell Midland will have Jackson Stewart (106), Seth Holt (120), Ty Chapman (152), Nate Neale (160), Ethan Cochran (170), Logan Fischer (182) and Kellen Hunt (195) in the state tournament.
Huntington’s Jaishawn Lyles captured the title in the 106-pound weight class with a win over South’s Brady Roberts. The win came despite Lyles trailing in points 4-2 but earning a 9-5 decision.
“I’m ready to go,” Lyles said of the state tournament. “I’ll spend the next two weeks working my butt off but I’m ready to go get it.”
Lyles was one of eight Highlanders to qualify for the state tournament, and like Bartley, will draw a lower seeded opponent to open the state tournament because they are regional winners.
In addition to Lyles, Huntington wrestler A.J. Dempsey captured the Region IV title for the 170-pound weight class with a pin over Casch Somerville of Parkersburg South.
Those two along with Alex Viars (126), Nick Seranno (132), Theron Chapman (138), Gabe Dempsey (145), Quran Misner (182) and Eli Byrd (220) earned spots in the state tournament.
“We’ve struggled with the flu the last couple of weeks,” Huntington head coach Rob Archer said. “We’ve really just done the best we could with it.”
Spring Valley’s Eian Harper (126), Caleb Cross (132), Cole Walker (152) qualified for the state championship tournament along with Hurricane’s Lucas Talley (113), Nicholas Cruickshank (126), Isaac Tucker (138), Treven Taylor (145), Mason Foster (160), Jacob Ellis (170) and Bomani Brooks (285).
“Coming in I thought we could punch two or three others into the state tournament as well,” said Spring Valley coach Chris Miles. “We have a young team with a lot of potential. Unfortunately, we didn’t rise to the occasion.”
Huntington finished second in the team standings after the Patriots with 173 points, followed by Parkersburg’s 168, 148.5 points by Cabell Midland, 121.5 by Hurricane, 120 by Ripley and 72 by Spring Valley.