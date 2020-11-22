HUNTINGTON — The Class AAA semifinal matchups in West Virginia are both scheduled for next Sunday afternoon.
However, their path to the Class AAA championship game is as much contingent on the weekly COVID-19 map as they are on what happens on the field.
Based on where they stand now, neither Cabell Midland nor Musselman would be able to play next Sunday unless their statuses change in next Saturday’s map.
As it stands now, Cabell Midland is scheduled to host Bridgeport at 3 p.m. on Sunday in Ona in one Class AAA semifinal.
Cabell Midland coach Luke Salmons said the only thing he can focus on is having his team ready.
“We’ll have a better understanding of where we’re at as the week goes on,” Salmons said. “All we can do is practice and prepare and hope we get the chance to take the field this week.”
Salmons hopes his team gets a chance to get back on the field in any situation. His team has played one game in the last six weeks.
Currently, Cabell County is in orange, meaning the Knights have to hope to get to gold status on next Saturday’s map to be able to proceed with the game.
Bridgeport, located in Harrison County, is already in gold, making it eligible to play this week.
Even if Cabell Midland does get eligible, the Knights also have to hope that Harrison County does not drop to orange status.
Where Bridgeport was eligible to play this week, they would still move forward if their status dropped in next week’s map — even if Cabell Midland would get to gold.
On the other side of the Class AAA equation, the plight is much more difficult for Musselman, a Berkeley County school. Berkeley County is currently in red status and has to hope the numbers drop drastically for their contest with South Charleston to continue.
With Musselman being a five-hour drive to Charleston, that game has not yet set a potential time.
As is the case with the Cabell Midland-Bridgeport game, South Charleston (Kanawha County) is currently in gold status, so if their status would drop to orange or red this week, they still could advance, based on being eligible to play during the week when the game was scheduled.
The Class AAA Championship is tentatively scheduled for noon on Dec. 5 at Wheeling Island Stadium.
WVSSAC executive director Bernie Dolan has said contingency plans have been put together in case Wheeling, located in Ohio County, is not eligible to host games due to the state’s COVID-19 map.
Such locations could include Charleston’s University of Charleston Stadium at Laidley Field or Bluefield’s Mitchell Stadium.