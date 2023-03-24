The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

huntington morgantown1
Buy Now

Morgantown’s Sharron Young (5) defends as Huntington’s Mikey Johnson (2) shoots during a Class AAAA boys state tournament semifinal game.

 CHRIS DORST | Gazette-Mail

MORGANTOWN — When junior standout Sharron Young went down at the end of January with a broken shooting hand, his Morgantown teammates weren’t sure what to think.

“I think the initial shock of Sharron breaking his hand in the first practice was a little weird,” Mohigans coach Dave Tallman said. “Everything was basically predicated on what he does as a player, and he makes everybody around him so much better. It forced other guys to step up.”

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you