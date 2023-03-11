The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

CHARLESTON -- As a best-of-five series, Morgantown came up short against Wheeling Park this season. But for the second time in a championship game setting, the Mohigans reigned supreme, thanks in large part to a gritty effort from Lily Jordan.

A 6-foot junior, Jordan finished with 18 points, 13 rebounds and four assists Saturday morning as she willed her team to a 54-50 victory against familiar rival Wheeling Park in the Class AAAA title game at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center.

