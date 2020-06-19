HUNTINGTON — In a constantly changing world, at least one aspect remained unchanged.
Local Ohio high school boys and basketball teams remained in the same divisions they occupied in the 2019-20 season Wednesday when the Ohio High School Athletic Association released its alignments for its four classes.
Chesapeake, Coal Grove, Fairland, Ironton, Meigs, Oak Hill, Portsmouth, Rock Hill, South Point and Wheelersburg all remained in Division III. Green, Ironton St. Joe, South Gallia and Symmes Valley held constant in Division IV. Gallia Academy and River Valley stayed put in Division II.
The competitive balance formula used by the OHSAA caused River Valley to remain in Division II. The formula, basically explained, for a public school, begins with “Does the student and at least one parent currently reside within your school district (or within your attendance zone for multiple high school districts)?” For a non-public school, it begins with “Has the student been continuously enrolled in the same system of education since the start of seventh grade?” Students not meeting that criteria are counted up to three times.
River Valley had 25 boys subject to competitive balance, bumping its student count from 195 to 220, eight more than qualified for Division III status.
Competitive balance also kept Coal Grove in Division III. The Hornets have 127 boys, which would qualify them for Division IV, but 11 were subject to competitive balance, pushing Coal Grove over the 128-boy cutoff for Division IV.
River Valley had the most competitive balance students among area teams with 25, followed by Wheelersburg with 22, Ironton with 17 and Coal Grove with 11. No other school was in double figures.
On the girls side, Chesapeake, Coal Grove, Fairland, Ironton, Oak Hill, Portsmouth, Rock Hill, South Point and Wheelersburg retained their Division III status.
Green, Ironton St. Joe, South Gallia and Symmes Valley stayed in Division IV.
Gallia Academy, Meigs and River Valley remained in Division II.
Meigs barely stuck around. If the Marauders had one fewer girl, they’d have been in Division III. No other girls squad was close to changing divisions.
Ironton and Symmes Valley featured the most competitive balance students with 16 each. No other school was in double digits.
Ironton St. Joe, with 13 girls, is the smallest basketball-playing team in the state. The Flyers boys, with 23, are the third-smallest basketball-playing team in the state, ahead of Cincinnati Hillcrest Academy and North Bloomfield.