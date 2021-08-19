HUNTINGTON — Shawnee State bowling coach Bryan Sturgell got a tip from instructor Ray Clarke about a prospect in the junior program at Strike Zone Bowling Center.
Sturgell, after seeing some videos on Sam Clay, came to Strike Zone to check out the right-hander and liked what he saw. Monday, Clay signed to bowl on the men’s team at Shawnee State during a ceremony held on the lanes at Strike Zone.
“Word of mouth,” Sturgell said. “I watched (Clay). It was a no brainer. He can absolutely do it. We’ve got some holes to fill and Sam can fit right in.”
Clay got his start in seventh grade when he said he was asked to bowl on a team that needed one more person. He went through the junior ranks at Strike Zone. He finished last season with a 213 average. His high game is 300 (shot in the Junior City Tournament) and high series is 765.
“He’s very coachable,” Clarke said.
Clay graduated from Huntington High where he also played some baseball and basketball. This past basketball season, the Highlanders advanced to the Class AAAA semifinals before being eliminated.
Clay now gets ready to head to Portsmouth, Ohio, for life as a student/athlete. The Bears practice at Sunset Lanes. They are an NAIA school and belong to the Mid-South Conference.
Clay understands a bowling ball will help pay for his education.
“Didn’t think this was possible when I started,” Clay said. “I just try to get better every time I bowl.”
Clay’s decision shows the pipeline Strike Zone has with Shawnee State. Trent Fuller, who attended Fairland High School , also is a freshman for the Bears. He signed back on Feb. 23. Brad Simpkins, who just graduated from the school, has local ties as well.
Sturgell and wife Jani are in year five as coaches at Shawnee State where the school also fields a women’s team.
This past season, the Bears made their first appearance in the Intercollegiate Team Championship Sectional Smyrna, Tenn. The men’s team had five bowlers make the All-Academic MSC Team. One of the rivals for the Bears is Pikeville College.
“There’s good bowling here,” Sturgell said. “Sam has the ability to help us.”
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.