Clayton Matthews, son of former Marshall University defensive coordinator Mickey Matthews, died Saturday.
Matthews’ sister, Meredith Matthew Wells, shared on social media that Clayton suffered a hemorrhagic stroke caused by high blood pressure. He was 42.
“He has gained his angel wings and joins(s) our loved ones who watch over us,” Matthews Wells wrote. “This was very sudden and we are all heartbroken. We appreciate your love and thoughts as we gather ours. He was everything to us.”
Mickey Matthews was an assistant under Thundering Herd head coach Jim Donnan from 1990 through 1995 before going on to become head coach at James Madison, where he won a national championship in 2004.
Clayton Matthews was a popular figure as a youngster around the Marshall program. He played two seasons as a wide receiver at James Madison, from which he graduated, and went on to coach the Dukes’ wide receivers and kickers.
Matthews stepped away from football and was operating a gourmet donut shop with his dad in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
