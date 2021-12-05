WHEELING — Hudson Clement’s most-impressive catch didn’t even result in one of his state-record eight touchdowns Saturday.
The spectacular, one-handed, diving, 28-yard grab for a first down at the Martinsburg 33, though, was part of a five-play, 99-yard drive that disheartened Huntington High’s defense as part of the Bulldogs’ 62-21 victory in the Class AAA state championship football game.
The Highlanders had no answer for Clement, a 6-foot-2, 190-pound senior who caught eight passes for 175 yards and four touchdowns and ran seven times for 41 yards and four TDs.
“Oh, that’s crazy,” Clement said of doubling the record of four touchdowns set by four different players. “You know, that’s not what we really go for in games like this. If it happens, it’s a really great feeling.”
Clement also tied the championship-game record for rushing touchdowns and touchdown receptions, each set by multiple players.
Clement’s first score, a 6-yard run at 5:31 of the first quarter, gave Martinsburg a 7-0 lead. He added a 3-yard skirting of left end for TD one play after a 27-yard catch, to make it 14-7 at 10:46 of the second quarter.
After HHS was stopped on fourth-and-goal from the 3-yard line, Clement capped a 99-yard drive with a 3-yard TD run to make it 20-7.
The Highlanders muffed the ensuing kickoff and on the first play from scrimmage Ezra Bagent found Clement from 32 yards for a touchdown. The duo teamed up again two seconds before halftime on a 10-yard scoring pass that sent the Bulldogs into halftime ahead 41-14.
After Huntington High pulled within 41-21 , Clement scored on a 5-yard rush with 8:19 remaining in the third quarter. Just 1:27 later, he caught a 27-yard TD pass to make it 55-21. Clement’s final touchdown was on a 40-yard catch with 2:26 left in the game.
“We definitely didn’t expect this,” Clement said. “Definitely not. They’re a great team. We just came prepared to do what we needed to do in all stages of the game. When we do that, that’s what happens. We worked our butts off all week, all year to get this outcome.”
Martinsburg coach Britt Sherman praised Clement for his play against a vaunted Highlanders defense that had given up no more than 21 points in a game this season.
“He’s a great player, a tremendous player,” Sherman said of Clement. “He’s one of the best I’ve ever coached. He has the best hands I’ve ever seen. He’s a competitor and his football IQ is extremely high. Whoever gets him at the next level is going to be very fortunate.”
Highlanders coach Billy Seals was equally as complimentary of Clement.
“He’s really good,” Seals said. “We tried to double him some. He’s such a great route runner. Their quarterback put the ball where it needed to be every time.”
Bagent finished 12 of 21 for 207 yards and five touchdowns.