HUNTINGTON — Loyola Chicago guard Keith Clemons thought the NCAA Tournament bubble might be making him crazy prior to last week’s first-round games.
As Clemons and his teammates went out to Victory Field to take in some allotted outdoor time in Indianapolis, he heard what he thought was his name.
It turned out to be high school friend Maurice Calloo — who played for Huntington Prep at the same time Clemons was at St. Joseph Central Catholic in Huntington — smiling at him.
“We were able to go to the little baseball field outside to get some outside time and I heard ‘Keith,’” Clemons recalled. “I looked down and it was Maurice. I was like, ‘Oh man!’ We were excited to see each other because it had been awhile.”
It had actually been 2016 since the two had seen each other — that coming in Huntington when Calloo attended Huntington Prep.
Now, after five years, the two will see each other for a second time in two weeks — although the next meeting might not be as friendly.
On Saturday afternoon, Loyola Chicago and Oregon State meet at 2:40 p.m. for the right to advance to the Elite 8.
“When I saw him, I hadn’t even looked that far into the bracket — yet — because I was focused on one game at a time,” Clemons said. “After you win games, you start analyzing and say, ‘OK, we can look at who we may play next.’
“It just so happened that we were playing the winner of Oregon State and Oklahoma State. They won and the next thing you know, it’s me and Maurice.”
Clemons added that he became an Oregon State fan in its contest against Oklahoma State while watching who his future opponent may be.
“I was rooting for Oregon State because I know him and every time he scored, I was cheering — ‘Hey, good bucket, Mo!’” Clemons said. “I was definitely rooting for them.”
For Calloo, the matchup between his Oregon State team and Oklahoma State was its own story as his career started at Oklahoma State before moving on to Cleveland State and then Oregon State.
Going against his former team in the Round of 32, Calloo scored 15 points and added five rebounds to help lead the Beavers to an 80-70 win that advanced them to play Clemons and the Ramblers.
For both teams, the journey to this matchup was an unlikely one.
Loyola Chicago was an underdog in the Round of 32 against top seed Illinois, but led the Fighting Illini from start to finish in a 71-58 win.
Oregon State is even more of a Cinderella story, being picked last in the Pac-12 in the preseason, but winning the league’s automatic bid by taking the tournament title.
They continued their run in the NCAAs with a first-round upset of Tennessee before topping Oklahoma State.
“They definitely worked for the position that they’re in,” Clemons said. “If they didn’t win their conference, they wouldn’t have gotten in, so they’re on a hot streak, and we’re aware of that.”
Clemons said the two teams have plenty of respect for each other because they know what it’s taken to get here.
His friendship with Calloo and the opportunity to play against him in the NCAA Tournament is a memory that will last for years to come.
For this weekend, the friendship is on hold as each looks to tend to business on the court.
“We’ll definitely bump into each other and show each other love before the game,” Clemons said. “Once that ball goes up and tip-off hits, it’s game time. No friends on the court.”