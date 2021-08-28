ONA — Josie Plumley showed off the long bruise on her thigh.
“I got cleated,” Plumley said, with a laugh.
Then the Cabell Midland senior midfielder pointed to her right knee.
“I have a torn meniscus,” she said.
Plumley counts her injuries as trophies, earned from physical play in helping the Knights shut out four opponents to begin the season. Cabell Midland ventured to the Eastern Panhandle to defeat Washington 1-0 and Martinsburg 10-0, then came home to beat South Charleston 6-0 and Spring Valley 5-0.
Senior goalkeeper Ellaina Hess has been stellar, making 24 saves.
“Ellaina won the first game for us single-handedly,” coach Andy Wilson said. “They had 13 shots, four or five were dead on right in front of the goal.”
Wilson smiled as he thought how to define this team. He said every team is different.
“This is a different group,” Wilson said. “It’s hard to pinpoint them sometimes. they’re very together as a team. No drama. They get along really well. You have to sometimes motivate them a little bit. They’re fine in their own little niche. We’re still a work in progress and that’s all right.”
The Knights won the state championship in 2017. That remains the goal. The path there figures to be difficult, as Huntington High and Spring Valley are solid teams in the same section, while Hurricane, Parkersburg South and Parkersburg are formidable foes in Class AAA, Region IV.
If Cabell Midland reaches the Final Four, it likely will meet Region III power George Washington at some point. The Knights visit the Patriots Tuesday.
“GW, they’re good,” Wilson said. “They have like four kids who if you give them an inch, it’s in the goal. They’re really good.”
That sounds like Hanley Riner. The state No. 1 singles champion in tennis also stars on the soccer field, having scored five goals, second on the team only to Olivia Charles’ nine. Charles also has a team-best five assists. Emma Shields has four goals and four assists. Cailyn Lowe owns three assists and one goal. Taylor Harris has one goal on a team with nine players who own at least one assist.
“The trust we have on the field, the bond,” Riner said of the team’s strength. “Wherever somebody is on the field, I’m comfortable passing it to them and expect them to do something great with it.”
Plumley said she and her teammate work well together, no matter their status. Charles, who also kicks for the football team, is regarded as one of the better players on the East Coast. Riner has the state championship pedigree in tennis. Working as a team, however, is a strength.
“I think we can be great,” Plmley said. “The potential we have and the chemistry we have, it’s only our fourth game, we have only up to go. Everyone has a unique personality and we all mesh together like a family. It’s fun. We’re connecting together and we’re one unit together on the field.”
Wilson said he looks forward to more of his players meshing. Several injuries have kept him from fielding a full roster.
“We can be pretty good,” Wilson said. “We have to get healthy. We have a couple of kids out. We played the whole preseason with our defensive line out, so we’ve been running people in and out and getting them some experience early. We’ll be a lot better at the end of the year than we are at the beginning.”