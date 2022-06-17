ASHLAND — Gavin Clutts was Gavin Clutch on Friday.
The high school rising senior from Hazard, Kentucky, edged former Cabell Midland golfer Cameron Jarvis by two strokes to win the Natural Resources Partners Bluegrass Invitational golf tournament at the Bellefonte Country Club.
Clutts and Jarvis were tied heading to the 18th hole. Jarvis' tee shot pulled left into the rough. Clutts' initial swing put his ball about 30 feet behind Jarvis' but on the far right side of the fairway. After Jarvis knocked a shot within about 30 feet of the hole, Clutts deftly placed his ball within three feet. Clutts made his putt for birdie. Jarvis finished with a bogey.
Clutts totaled 65-70-70 — 205. Jarvis went 65-72-70 — 207. Jake Albert of Blacksburg, Virginia, was the only other male golfer under par, shooting 68-71-70 — 209 to place third.
Clutts said a weather delay that left him on the 11th hole for an hour didn't bother him.
"I sort of liked it," Clutts said. "Other people don't. It just gave me a good time to think about what was coming up."
Clutts likely won the tournament with his play on No. 13. After rattling a shot through the trees to his right on No. 12, then salvaging it, Clutts found himself in the woods again on the 13th hole. His tee shot was behind a root and after hitting the obstruction on his downswing, Clutts was forced to take a penalty stroke. After finding his way back to the fairway, Clutts used a wedge to sink a 30-yard shot and come away with a bogey, averting disaster.
"It was pretty nice," Clutts said with a grin. "I thought, next hole."
That's the mentality Clutts had to take to keep pace with Jarvis, who dropped one stroke on No. 11 right after the storm passed, only to regain the lead later.
"It's been a solid round," said Jarvis, who was 2-over par through the first six holes. "It was a little shaky at first, but I went four under on seven, eight, nine. Gavin played good. It was a fun finish. It was good competition and a good challenge."
Jarvis kept Clutts from pulling away by sandwiching birdies around an eagle on holes seven through nine.
Cabell Midland rising sophomore Jack Michael shot 73-73-70 — 216 to finish 6-over and tied for 17th, three spots higher than he entered the final round.
Athena Singh, 13, from Morehead, Kentucky, won the girls title, shooting 67-70-72 — 209 to finish 1-under and nine strokes ahead of runners-up Donina Zhou of San Clemente, California, and Chloe Tarkany of Scottsdale, Arizona.
"I don't think it's hit yet," Singh said of her first AJGA win.
Singh said she resisted temptation to relax too much after building a 10-stroke lead. She led by six strokes when the weather delay hit and said she didn't want the tournament to end there, even though she'd have been declared the winner.
"I mostly tried not to think about what I was doing too much," Singh said. "I got some advice from my dad (Harvinder). I wanted to see how it would finish up after I had a double bogey (on the 14th hole)."
Singh said she didn't allow the six on the par-4 14th hole bother her.
"I just sat and checked the weather," Singh said of what she did during the delay. "I did think about my dog."
Singh had a photo of that Yorkshire terrier named Rubble on her ball marker attached to her visor. She credited thinking of the pup for helping her bounce back with a par, birdie, and two more pars to finish.