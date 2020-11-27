HUNTINGTON — Cabell Midland coach Luke Salmons was plenty thankful on Thursday as he got set for Thanksgiving.
Salmons got to experience the dream trilogy for a high school football coach: family, food and football.
When a high school coach is still cooking up gameplans on Thanksgiving Day, that means their team is still hunting a state championship, which is one of the things that Salmons is most thankful for with his group this season.
“That’s always our goal,” Salmons said. “You’re goal is always to win a state championship and you want to be practicing on Thanksgiving. Once you get to this point — and it’s just like Bridgeport or anybody — you are going to face a good team and you are happy to be practicing, but you want to be ready.”
Right now, Cabell Midland (7-0) is ready and eager to take on Bridgeport (7-1) in a Class AAA semifinal matchup scheduled for 3 p.m. on Sunday.
As with most things in 2020, however, COVID-19 is going to have its influence on the contest, also.
The Knights started the week in orange status, which means the fate of Sunday’s Class AAA semifinal rests on Saturday’s 5 p.m. weekly COVID-19 map.
If Cabell Midland (Cabell County) gets back to gold and Bridgeport (Harrison County) maintains its status as gold, the game will go on as scheduled.
If Cabell Midland stays orange, Bridgeport would advance to next week’sClass AAA Championship, which will now take place at University of Charleston Stadium at Laidley Field.
Also, if Harrison County drops from gold to orange on the map, Bridgeport would advance, based on their eligible status coming into the week the game was designated to be played.
As of 2 p.m. on Friday, both counties — Cabell and Harrison — were in gold status, which bodes well for the prospects of the game being played.
However, Harrison County was only gold by the slimmest or margins at 4.99 percent positivity rate. If that rate goes to 5.0, they are classified as orange.
Technically, the 7-day trend for each county runs from Friday to 11:59 p.m. on the following Thursday night, so barring any corrections to the numbers, it appears both teams will be eligible once Saturday’s map comes out.
Cabell County has been gold in each of the last five days, which means that — on the surface — the county should also be good when the map comes out on Saturday.
It is all part of a waiting game for a program who can’t wait to get back on the field.
“You can’t feel sorry for yourselves,” Salmons said. “We’re still here playing and we’ve got to keep our focus on our opponent and push them and get them ready for this game.”
In terms of the game, Salmons said it is going to have an old-school flavor with Cabell Midland’s option attack matching with Bridgeport’s Single-Wing scheme.
Each team relies heavily on its offensive line knowing its job and executing up front, which will key the contest — should it be played.
“At the point of attack, they do a great job of blocking and getting extra blockers to the hole,” Salmons said. “They don’t run a lot of plays, but they are really, really good at what they do. They just don’t make mistakes.”
Salmons emphasized that the teams are similar in that they keep their schemes simple, but make sure the attention to detail and execution is stellar.
Much like what Cabell Midland has been an upper echelon team in Class AAA, Bridgeport has done the same at both the Class AAA and AA levels.
“They run a good program,” Salmons said. “Most teams that run a program, they don’t run a lot of stuff, but they are really good at what they do. That’s them and that’s why they’ve had so much success over the years.”
The winner of Sunday’s potential Class AAA matchup is likely to face South Charleston in the Class AAA Championship.
According to the daily map, Musselman — a Berkeley County school who was red early this week — would need a miracle to become eligible (gold or better) on Saturday’s weekly map, which means the Black Eagles are likely headed to the title game at Laidley Field next week.