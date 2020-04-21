IRONTON — Collin Freeman didn’t intend to play college football.
Then Jesse Williams showed up.
Williams, wide receivers coach at the College of Wooster, persuaded Freeman, a star defensive back and wide receiver at Ironton High School, to continue his football career with the Fighting Scots.
Freeman said he carefully considered whether to play and making the decision was a weight off his shoulders.
“I feel it’s the best place for me,” Freeman said. “He came to school and talked to us in the conference room. At first I didn’t have any interest in playing football at the next level. When coach Williams talked to us, I changed my mind.”
On Thursday, Freeman made it official. He will play defensive back for Wooster, a NCAA Division III college 50 miles south-southwest of Cleveland.
Freeman said he will major in business, with plans to return to Ironton after graduation to start or take over a business in his hometown.
Had Williams not recruited him, Freeman said he likely would have attended Ohio University-Southern or Ashland Community and Technical College. Instead, he joins a program that went 6-4 last season and finished sixth in the North Coast Athletic Conference with a 5-4 record. Other teams in the NCAC are Allegheny, Cumberland, Denison, Depauw, Hiram, Oberlin, Ohio Wesleyan, Wabash and Wittenberg.
Freeman brings a winning attitude to Wooster. He helped Ironton to a 13-2 record and a runner-up finish in Division V last season when he intercepted three passes.
“I visited and fell in love with the campus,” Freeman said. “I’m looking forward to it. I’ll do whatever helps the team. I just want to win.”