HUNTINGTON -- Coach Billy Seals' young Huntington High football team is improving and he said the Highlanders' schedule has a great deal to do with that.
HHS (2-5) travels to Bridgeport (4-1) at 7 p.m. Friday for a game Seals said will be good for his team, win or lose.
"We're not dodging anyone," Seals said of a slate that has included Cabell Midland, Hurricane, Parkersburg, South Charleston, Wheeling Park, Winfield and Woodrow Wilson. Cabell Midland is No. 2 in the West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission Class AAA ratings. South Charleston is No. 1, Wheeling Park No. 5, Bridgeport No. 7 and Hurricane No. 14.
The Bridgeport game is a one-shot deal signed because the Highlanders needed an opponent. Woodrow Wilson will be Huntington High's non-conference foe in 2021.
The Indians, a former Class AA power, opened with victories over Liberty-Harrison 63-0, Fairmont Senior 44-33, Robert C. Byrd 58-21 and Parkersburg South 56-28 before losing to Spring Valley 35-10.
Not quite as big nor deep as usual, Bridgeport still is a quality team.
"Without a doubt, they're good," Seals said. "They run that unique single-wing offense and I've only coached against it once or twice in my life. They're a tough, hard-nosed, physical football team."
Bridgeport's single-wing differs from that run by Winfield, which HHS beat 35-3. Seals said the Indians' version is a true configuration of the old, seldom-used offense, with an unbalanced line featuring two tackles on the same side, a quarterback who "spins" when handing off and other such intricacies.
Seals said Huntington High's best chance to win is to match the Indians' rugged play. The Highlanders were physical -- at times too physical -- last week in a 42-21 loss to South Charleston.
"We had a couple of personal fouls that were uncalled for and unacceptable," Seals said. "They extended drives that South Charleston scored on. We had two blown coverages that they scored on. You take those away and we're right in the ballgame."
Eliminating such mistakes is what Seals hopes to see as his team continues to improve.
"We've gotten better every week, and that's what you like to see out of a young team," Seals said. "The record isn't what we want it to be, but we've gotten a lot better. We're seeing progress. Now, we want to send our seniors out on a high note, maybe slide into the playoffs and give them every opportunity to play as many games as they can."