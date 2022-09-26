Stepmom owns the trash talk, at least for now, in the Haynes household.
Fairland defeated Ironton in Ohio Valley Conference high school volleyball Sept. 9. The Dragons are coached by Mary Haynes, whose stepdaughter Kylie plays for the Fighting Tigers. Both said they enjoyed the unusual matchup.
"It was fun," Kylie said. "I kept saying to the team, if we win this I get bragging rights."
Coach Haynes, whose husband, Brandon, coaches multiple sports at South Point, said she was torn during the match because she wanted a dominating win, but desired that Kylie play well. Mary Haynes coaches Kylie in travel volleyball, so she trained her own family member to try to beat her.
"I think it's a unique dynamic because you know what her strengths are," Mary Haynes said. "It's kind of like when you've coached a kid in club and you play against them. We have kids in our travel system who play all up and down the OVC. I kept telling myself that's what it's like — I'm playing another kid I've coached."
Kylie Haynes said her stepmom has helped her a great deal on the court.
"I was not allowed to serve at all last year, and I'm here getting aces," Kylie said. "I got seven points in a row, four of them being aces. She's helped me a lot."
Haynes said she was gratified to see Kylie play well.
"She worked really hard on her serve during travel season and worked to get her short serve," coach Haynes said. "I knew that would be difficult. You're always proud of a kid you coach and proud of your kid. No matter whether they win or lose, you celebrate little victories."
AMAZING STATS OF THE WEEK: Huntington High's 621 total yards against George Washington was the second-highest total in the 27-year history of the Highlanders football program. Russell's Colby Rock carried 28 times for 253 yards Friday in a loss to Lexington Dunbar.
Russell's football team is 0-6 for the first time since 1990. Raceland has beaten Greenup County in the Iron Bowl football game 12 consecutive seasons. Green's Nathaniel Brannigan surpassed the 1,000-yard rushing mark Friday. At 4-2, Boyd County football is off to its best start since 2005.
Minford soccer star Haley Knore scored her 100th career goal last week. Rock Hill's Kordell French ran for 244 yards on 14 carries, intercepted a pass and caused a fumble Friday against South Point. Coal Grove's Chase Hall carried 33 times for 279 yards and five touchdowns and returned a kickoff for a TD against Portsmouth.
Recruiting roundup
OFFERS: Huntington High tackle Robby Martin (Miami-Ohio); Boyd County tight end Josh Thornton (Kentucky Christian) and quarterback Trey Holbrook (West Virginia State); Ironton St. Joe boys basketball player Hunter Staton (Muskingum); Coal Grove basketball standout Kelsey Fraley (Alice Lloyd); Tolsia girls basketball star Kerigan Salmons (North Park).
VISITS: Fairland girls basketball standouts Bree Allen and Kylee Bruce (Malone, Ursuline) and Tomi Hinkle (Tiffin); Huntington Prep basketball player Dillon Tingler (Ohio); basketball players Rachel Bush of Greenup County and Ella Sellars of Ashland (Pikeville); Wheelersburg softball player Haley Myers (Ohio Dominican); Lincoln County softball catcher Josie Bird (Kentucky), pitcher Ryleigh Shull (Louisiana Tech) and linebacker Isaiah Koontz (Otterbein); Rock Hill soccer star Bri Reynolds (Ohio Dominican); Ironton offensive lineman Noah Patterson and safety Amari Felder and George Washington wide receiver Keegan Sack (Wake Forest); Huntington High linebacker Gavin Adkins (Bluefield State).
WATERLOO WONDERS HONORED: The legendary high school basketball team the Waterloo Wonders from Lawrence County, Ohio, will be honored from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday at WOW Ministries in Waterloo.
Historical memorabilia from the team, which in 1934 and 1935 was regarded as one of the better teams in the country, will be available for viewing. The Wonders won back-to-back Class B state championships and often defeated college teams in going 94-3.
NOTES, QUOTES, ANECDOTES: Gallia Academy won the Ohio Valley Conference boys golf title. The Blue Devils' Laith Hamid shot 72 to win medalist honors. Wheelersburg's boys won the Southern Ohio Conference Division II golf championship. South Webster took the Division I title.
Hurricane won the Putnam County golf championship. Portsmouth West won the SOC girls golf title.
Former Johnson County girls basketball coach Darrin Rice was arrested last week and charged with rape, sexual abuse and sodomy. Former Ashland assistant Donald Murphy is the new softball coach at Louisville Male.
Portsmouth Notre Dame won the SOC girls tennis championship. Lincoln County announced it will begin construction of an indoor baseball facility. Former Huntington St. Joe boys basketball coach Ryan Taylor has joined the Marshall University men's basketball staff.