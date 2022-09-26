The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

20220927-hds-prep notebook.jpg
Kylie Haynes, of Ironton, and coach Mary Haynes, of Fairland, competed against one another in high school volleyball Sept. 9 at the Carl York Center in Rome Township, Ohio.

 TIM STEPHENS | The Herald-Dispatch

Stepmom owns the trash talk, at least for now, in the Haynes household.

Fairland defeated Ironton in Ohio Valley Conference high school volleyball Sept. 9. The Dragons are coached by Mary Haynes, whose stepdaughter Kylie plays for the Fighting Tigers. Both said they enjoyed the unusual matchup.

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

