The West Virginia Schools Athletic Coaches Association has urged Gov. Jim Justice to veto a bill that would strip coaching positions from those who retire from teaching.
House Bill 3266, if signed into law, would terminate the coaching contracts of anyone retiring from the classroom.
“We feel this is an unnecessary bill passed by the state Legislature,” Charles Maynard, executive director of the WVSACA said. “It’s another bill directed at public school teachers who have dedicated their lives in educating West Virginia’s youth in the classroom and leading student-athletes on the playing field and courts of our great state.”
Maynard said if the bill passes, retirees would have to reapply for their jobs, which would be posted upon their leaving the classroom. Maynard said a shortage of teachers and coaches would be made worse by passage of the bill.
AMAZING STATS OF THE WEEK: Wayne’s Bryan Sansom made 10 3-point shots and scored 34 points in a 70-69 victory over Wahama.
Coal Grove softball star Rylee Harmon drove in seven runs in one game against South Point. George Washington basketball standout Mason Pinkett scored his 1,000th career point last week. Chapmanville’s girls basketball team beat Liberty-Raleigh 57-9.
West Carter’s softball team walked 18 Raceland batters in two innings. Adena’s softball team beat Piketon 39-0. Man’s boys basketball team clobbered Nicholas County 105-63. Nitro basketball player Baylee Goins scored her 2,000th career point.
Greenup County’s Skyler Lawrence hit two home runs and four doubles to drive in seven runs against Gallia Academy. Her teammate, Shae Moore, homered, tripled and hit three doubles for six RBI.
Nindi Staley set a South Point Middle School record in the pole vault, going 7 feet, 6 inches to break the mark of 7-0 set by Kate Burgess in 2008.
RECRUITING ROUNDUP: Lincoln County basketball star John Blankenship committed to the University of Charleston.
Winfield running back/linebacker John Covert committed to VMI. Portsmouth basketball player Miles Shipp signed with Kentucky Christian University. Rose Hill Christian girls basketball star Baylee Trimble committed to Alice Lloyd College, which offered Wheelersburg’s Alaina Keeney.
Spring Valley offensive lineman Evan Ferguson, son of former Thundering Herd guard Aaron Ferguson, was offered by Glenville State. Ashland track star Josie Bevins signed with Transylvania. River Valley’s Syndee Runyon signed to play volleyball and cheer at the University of Rio Grande.
Harvard offered Ty Bartrum, a wide receiver from Cherokee High in Cherry Hill, N.J., and son of Marshall assistant football coach Mike Bartrum. Boyd County track star Havana Kirk signed with Georgetown College.
NOTES, QUOTES, ANECDOTES: Well wishes to umpire Christian Meenach, who suffered a broken collarbone when he was hit by a foul tip during Ironton’s baseball game with Fairview and to South Webster softball player Ava Messer, who faces surgery after being hit in the face with a ball.
Cabell Midland’s Matt Adkins was named Mountain State Athletic Conference girls basketball coach of the year. Pendleton County (10-0) was the last undefeated boys high school basketball team in West Virginia.
Ashland’s Tony Love was named the Associated Press Kentucky high school football coach of the year. East Carter won the Eastern Kentucky Conference girls tennis title. Longtime Spring Valley softball coach Allison Hatfield is the Wayne County teacher of the year.
Ohio’s North-South all-star basketball game has been canceled. Chesapeake’s Ryan Davis and Coal Grove’s Kevin Vanderhoof were scheduled to coach the South, which includes River Valley star Jordan Lambert and Wheelersburg standout Matthew Moore.
Former Indiana University and NBA player Butch Carter is scheduled to speak to kids in Portsmouth’s afterschool program Wednesday. The program is headed by Portsmouth High boys coach Eugene Collins. Charleston Catholic baseball coach Bill Mehle won his 500th career game.
Grace Christian’s middle school girls won the West Virginia Christian Athletic Tournament basketball state title.