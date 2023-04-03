The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Huntington High boys basketball coach Ty Holmes resigned Friday.

 File photo

Two of the premier head coaching jobs in West Virginia came open during the weekend.

Huntington High boys basketball coach Ty Holmes stepped aside after a 20-6 season to spend more time with family. Martinsburg football coach Britt Sherman resigned after guiding the Bulldogs to the state semifinals in 2022.

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

