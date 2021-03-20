INDIANAPOLIS — To a young Buddy Boeheim, West Virginia coach Bob Huggins might as well have been Bugs Bunny.
The year was 2009, and Boeheim’s father Jim was busy coaching Syracuse in one of the most epic games in college basketball history. The Orange were entangled with UConn in what would turn out to be a six-overtime 127-117 win in a Big East Tournament quarterfinal, one that became too stressful for Buddy and his mother to handle.
So, they ducked into the locker room to nervously await the result, and once there, they found Huggins, who was, needless to say, not nearly as anxious.
“The second overtime — I was 9 years old or something like that — I was just sweating, I was crying, I was a mess,” Buddy Boeheim said during a Zoom media conference on Saturday. “Me and my mom went back to the locker room and Coach Huggins was in there with us eating carrots, waiting to see who the winner was. He told us, ‘We’ll see you guys tomorrow,’ and ever since then, I’ve really liked him. We beat them the next night in overtime, so that also helped.”
Now Buddy Boeheim is a 6-foot-6 shooting guard who will have a chance to help lead his father’s Orange past the Mountaineers again as they square off in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday. The game is set for a 5:15 p.m. tipoff at Bankers Life Fieldhouse and will air on CBS.
The connections and storylines are plentiful, going back to the teams’ days as rivals in the old Big East. The third-seeded Mountaineers have called the Big 12 Conference home since 2012 while 11th-seeded Syracuse departed for the ACC a year later.
Sunday will mark the teams’ 51st meeting, the first in the NCAA Tournament and the first since a 63-61 Syracuse win on Jan. 28, 2012.
So, it may have been a while, but familiarity abounds as Huggins prepares to try and slow one of the hottest players in the country, one he once reassured in the bowels of Madison Square Garden in between bites of carrot.
“I can remember when he was a little kid — I mean a little, little kid — and I don’t think there was any doubt he was going to end up being a player,” Huggins said. “He’s terrific. He’s got to be, if not the best, one of the best shooters in college basketball.
“I think he got it all from (his mother) Julie though, I don’t think he got a bit of it from (Jim Boeheim).”
To Huggins’ point, Buddy Boeheim will enter Sunday’s matchup averaging 17.7 points, with 70 3-pointers on the season. That includes 30 points and seven triples in Syracuse’s 78-62 win over San Diego State in a first-round matchup on Friday.
It would be tough to find any player who has had college basketball and the history of one program more engrained in his DNA than Buddy Boeheim. Jim Boeheim is a legend of the sport, having now won 1,082 career games, ranking only behind Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski (1,170) all time. All of that success has come at Syracuse, where he was a player (1963-66), an assistant (1969-76) and the head coach ever since.
And so, when Buddy Boeheim was asked to pick a memory, he had volumes to thumb through before landing on an obvious choice, Syracuse’s national championship in 2003.
“I remember jumping up and down in my living room with my twin sister,” he said. “I was 4 years old. I just remember jumping up and down. I didn’t really know what it meant, but I just know that something good happened.
“I was into Syracuse basketball when I was 5 or 6 years old, watching the games or whatever it was. Just so many great tournament runs.”
Now, as a junior guard, he is trying to author his own March story in an Orange uniform, and the next step comes against the Mountaineers. It’s a game that pits two old rivals, two veteran coaches, both of whom are among the most successful to ever do it, back against each other with season survival on the line.
Yet while most current players are too young to remember those days, Buddy Boeheim can recall those matchups. And so many more.
“Being able to go to the tournament was the highlight of my year,” he said. “Being able to miss school, it’s always the best time of the year. And as a kid, I have so many great memories of March Madness and all the runs we’ve gotten to make in the past. It’s just amazing to have been a part of all of those.”