HUNTINGTON — Seven girls and six boys from league champion Coal Grove head the All-Ohio Valley Conference high school track and field teams.
Hornets girls who made the squad were Addi Dillow, Kelsey Fraley,Laura Hamm, Olivia Kingrey, Maddie McDaniel, Kylie Montgomery and Kylee Thomas.
Joining them on the all-conference team were Courtney Corvin, Chanee Cremeens, Brooke Hamilton, Kennedy Smith, Sarah Watts and Callie Wilson of Gallia Academy; Jaina Bailey and Camryn Miller of Rock Hill and Emily Duncan of Chesapeake.
Heading the boys all-league team were Coal Grove athletes Ben Compliment, Landon Davis, Elijah Dillon, Steve Easterling, Chase Hall and Jeffrey Sparks. Also making the squad were Brayden Adams, Ethan Cattell, Victor Day, Parker Knipp, Tyson Lewis and Noah Wood of Rock Hill; Eli Carter, Trent Hacker, William Harrison and Ethan White of Ironton; Tristin Crisenberry, Riley Starnes and Daunevyn Woodson of Gallia Academy; and Charlie Putnam of Portsmouth.