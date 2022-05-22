McDERMOTT, Ohio — Coal Grove’s boys and girls high school track teams won Division III, Southeast District championships Saturday at Northwest High School.
The Hornets boys scored 156 points. Runner-up Whiteoak finished with 124. Coal Grove’s Landon Roberts won the pole vault, going 10 feet, 6 inches. Teammate Chase Hall took the 100-meter hurdles in 15.42 seconds and the 300 hurdles in 41.93. The Hornets also won the 4x400 relay in 3:48.75.
Coal Grove’s girls totaled 143 points. Second-place North Adams finished with 98. The Hornets won the 4x200 relay in 1:49.24, the 4x400 in 4:08.63 and the 4x100 in 52.7. Laura Hamm captured the 800-meter title in 2:21.89. Kylee Thomas won the 100-meter hurdles in 15.64.
South Point’s Makinzie Luhrden won the discus, with a throw of 106-8. Fellow Pointer Bindi Stanley won the pole vault at 8-2.
In the Division II meet at Meigs High School in Pomeroy, Ohio, Ironton’s boys 4x200 relay team broke the school record, winning in 1:30.89. The Fighting Tigers’ Ethan White won the 400 in 51.71. South Point’s Derrick Taylor won the discus, with a heave of 138-1. The Pointers’ Mo Long won the shot put at 46-9.5.
Gallia Academy’s Daunevyn Woodson leaped 22-5 to win the long jump and ran the 100-meter dash in 10.88. Sam Simpson of Rock Hill won the 800 in 2:03.93. Fairland’s Devon Bellony took the high jump at 6-2.
On the girls side, Gallia Academy’s Chanee Cremeans won the discus with a throw of 119-0.
Softball
EAST CARTER 8, ASHLAND 7: Adriana Cordle scored on a bunt by Olivia Adams to give the Raiders (26-6) a walk-off win over the Kittens (10-20) in the 16th Region tournament. Payton Rice earned the win. East Carter plays Raceland Monday in the semifinals.
Baseball
SOUTH WEBSTER 1, SYMMES VALLEY 0: The Jeeps (15-13) edged the Vikings in eight innings of a Division IV district semifinal at VA Stadium in Chillicothe, Ohio. Robert Martin set down the last 15 batters in a row to pick up the win in a one-hitter. South Webster is slated to play Whiteoak at 7 p.m. Monday in Chillicothe for the championship.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
