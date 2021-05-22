McDERMOTT, Ohio -- Coal Grove High School's boys and girls track teams won Division III district championships Friday at Northwest High School.
The Hornets boys compiled 153 points to easily outdistance runner-up Whiteoak by 57 points. Fairfield was third with 81, followed by Portsmouth Notre Dame with 56, Lynchburg-Clay 50, Lucasville Valley 44.5, North Adams 41.3, Green 41, Peebles 40.5, South Webster 28.5, West Union 20, New Boston 17 and Portsmouth Clay 5.
Coal Grove's girls finished with 128 points, 30 more than North Adams. Fairfield was third with 81, followed by Peebles with 58, South Point 43, Piketon 37, Lynchburg-Clay 34, West Union 30, Whiteoak 25, Portsmouth Notre Dame and Lucasville Valley each with 24, Portsmouth Clay 21, South Webster 19, Green 14, Ironton St. Joe 10, New Boston 2 and Manchester 1.
The Hornets' Ben Compliment won the discus with a throw of 138 feet, 3 inches. Coal Grove's 4x400 relay team of Steve Easterling, Landon Davis, Elijah Dillon and Jarren Hicks won in 3:38.39. Hicks teamed with Gavin Gipson, Derrick Lucas and Clay Ferguson to win the 4x100 in 46.49. Lucas, Hicks, Ferguson and Morgan Schultz combined to win the 4x200 in 1:35.04.
Dillon won the 400 in 52.67. Green's Ethan Huffman won the high jump, going 6 feet.
For the girls, Coal Grove's Matti Hapney cleared 7-9 to win the pole vault, and Kylie Montgomery won the 400 in 1:01.27. The Hornets team of Laura Hamm, Olivia Kingrey, Kylee Thomas and Montgomery ran 4:12.21 to win the 4x400. Montgomery, Hamm, Kingrey and Maddie McDaniel teamed to win the 4x200 in 1:51.27.
Baseball
SPRING VALLEY 7, CABELL MIDLAND 6: Elijah Dixon was hit by a pitch to plate the tying run, the Grant Stratton drew a walk to bring in the winner in the fourth inning as the Timberwolves beat the Knights in Ona. Stratton was the winning pitcher.
HURRICANE 11, GEORGE WASHINGTON 1: Bryson Rigney went 3 for 3 with a home run and three RBI to help the Redskins past the Patriots. Quarrier Phillips drove in three runs and Damian Witty two.
RUSSELL 4, ASHLAND 0: Daniel Blanton pitched a four-hit shutout as the Red Devils beat the Tomcats in Flatwoods, Kentucky. Brayden Hartman homered for Russell.
RACELAND 9, JOHNSON CENTRAL 3: The Rams won their sixth straight, beating the visiting Eagles. Raceland scored four runs in the fifth inning without a hit, despite sending 11 batters to the plate.
WAHAMA 15, RITCHIE COUNTY 5: Bryce Zuspan earned the win as the White Falcons went on the road to beat the Rebels.
Drew Fowler was 3 for 3 and Trey Ohlinger 3 for 4 for Wahama. Aaron Henry had two hits and three runs batted in. Ethyn Barnitz went 2 for 2 with two RBI.
PORTSMOUTH 9, PIKETON 1: The Trojans (16-12) used three hits each from Drew Roe and Tyler Duncan to beat the Redstreaks.
Zach Ward had two hits and three RBI. Tyler Duncan drove in two runs. Michael Duncan and Christian Keys each slapped two hits. Vinnie Lonardo was the winning pitcher.
LOGAN 9, WINFIELD 2: Dawson Maynard whiffed 12 to lead the Wildcats (13-4) past the visiting Generals. Tyler Fenwick, Jake Ramey and Ryan Roberts drove in two runs apiece. Maynard, Korbin Bostic and Garrett Williams had two hits apiece.
Softball
WINFIELD 9, LINCOLN COUNTY 4: Kenzie Hale went 2 for 4 with two RBI as the host Generals defeated the Panthers.
Georgia Moulder was 2 for 3 with two RBI for Winfield (15-2). Maci Boggess went 2 for 4. Boggess struck out 10 to pick up the win. Jose Bird went 2 for 4 with two homer runs and three RBI for Lincoln County (15-5).
WAHAMA 2, TUG VALLEY 1: Deborah Miller homered with two out in the seventh inning to tie the game, and Mikie Lieving smashed a walk-off homer in the 10th to win it. Lieving was the winner as the host White Falcons improved to 15-0. The Panthers fell to 13-9.
RIPLEY 5, POINT PLEASANT 0: Kyra Winter smacked two hits, scored one run and drove in another as the host Vikings blanked the Big Blacks. Kaylee Byus had two hits for Point Pleasant.
Tennis
CABELL MIDLAND 4, HURRICANE 3: Hanley Riner defeated Lexi Smolder 8-4 to lead the Knights to a victory over the Redskins.
The Knights clinched when Alaine Rutherford and Julianne Lafon defeated Erin Hefner and Lydia Lambert 8-1 at No. 3 doubles.