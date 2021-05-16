PEDRO, Ohio — Coal Grove swept boys and girls team championships at the Ohio Valley Conference track meet Saturday at Rock Hill High School.
The Hornets boys finished with 160 points, 18 more than runner-up Rock Hill. Portsmouth was third with 98, followed by Gallia Academy with 79, Ironton 64, Chesapeake 46, Fairland 36 and South Point 28.5
Coal Grove’s girls scored 178 points, easily outdistancing second-place Gallia Academy’s 99. Rock Hill was third with 94, followed by Fairland with 90, Ironton 60, Chesapeake 56, South Point 47 and Portsmouth 28.
The Hornets boys picked up victories from Ben Compliment in the shot put, Chase Hall in the 110-meter hurdles and Elijah Dillon in the 800. Coal Grove’s 4x800 relay team of Jeff Sparks, Steve Easterling, Landon Davis and Dillon also won.
On the girls side, Coal Grove’s Kylee Thomas won the 100 and 300 hurdles, as well as the 200. Kylie Montgomery won the 400, Addi Dillow the high jump, and Maddie McDaniel the 100. Dillow, McDaniel, Laura Hamm and Olivia Kingrey won the 4x200. Dillow, Kelsey Fraley, Kingrey and McDaniel teams to win the 4x100.
Gallia Academy’s Sarah Watts set meet records in the 800 in 2:22.17 and the 1,600 in 5:24.5.
Baseball
IRONTON 15, SPRING VALLEY 2: Cameron Deer, Jacob Sloan and Kyle Howell drove in two runs apiece to lead the Fighting Tigers (20-5) to a rout of the host Timberwolves.
Deere went 3 for 5, Sloan 2 for 3 and Howell 2 for 5. Connor Kleinman was 3 for 3 and Jon Wylie 2 for 4. Trevor Kleinman earned the win. Hank Hinchman went 2 for 3 for Spring Valley.
IRONTON 470 22 — 15 15 1
SPRING VALLEY 101 00 — 2 3 5
T. Kleinman, Duncan (5) and Freeman; Stratton, Whittington (2), Dyer (4) and Dixon., Smith (4).
Hitting: (I) Wylie 2-4, Deere 3-5 2 RBI, Freeman 2 RBI, Howell 2-5 2 RBI, Sloan 2-3 2B 2 RBI, Bias 2B, C. Kleinman 3-3; (SV) Hinchman 2-3.
HURRICANE 8, GREENBRIER EAST 3: The host Redskins scored seven runs in the fifth inning to defeat the Spartans. Quarrier Phillps drove in three runs for Hurricane. Damian Witty was 3 for 4.
TRIMBLE 14, GREEN 4: The Tomcats overcame a 2-0 deficit to beat the Bobcats in a Division IV sectional tournament game in Glouster, Ohio.
Tabor Lackey went 3 for 5 with three RBI for Trimble. Bryce Downs and Max Frank each was 2 for 4 with two RBI. Cole Wright drove in two. Todd Fouts, Brandon Burdette, Bryce Downs and Austin Wisor all went 2 for 4.
GREEN 200 002 — 4 2 5
TRIMBLE 512 114 — 14 17 4
Singleton, Sprouse (5) and Sanders; Guffey, Downs (4) and Lackey.
Hitting: (T) Lackey 3-5 3 RBI, Downs 2-4 2 RBI, Frank 2-4 2 RBI, Wright 2 RBI, Fouts 2-4, Burdette 2-4, Wisor 2-4, Downs 2-4.
LAWRENCE COUNTY SWEEPS: The Bulldogs recorded two walk-off victories over Boyd County Saturday in Louisa, Kentucky.
In the first game, Ethan Whitt’s two-run single rallied Lawrence County past Boyd County 4-3. In the second game, the Bulldogs (20-4) scored five runs in their last at bat, with Blue Fletcher scoring the winning run on a wild pitch, to edge the Lions 5-4.
BUFFALO 10, TOLSIA 0: Jacob Painter pitched a two-hitter and went 2 for 3 as the Bison (13-3) defeated the visiting Rebels. David Whittington went 3 for 4 with two RBI. Nick Roy was 2 for 3 with three RBI. Jacob Smith went 2 for 3.