COAL GROVE — The end of the game was the only thing to keep the Coal Grove offense from reaching the end zone Saturday night.
The Coal Grove Hornets beat the visiting Grandview Heights Bobcats 57-6 Saturday night at Lemaster Stadium in the first round of the Division VI, Region 23 Ohio high school football playoffs.
The Hornets scored on each of their eight possessions and totaled more than 400 yards of offense in the win.
Coal Grove marched right down the field on their initial drive and Austin Stapleton capped it off with a 3-yard touchdown run to open the scoring. The Bobcats’ first drive lasted only three plays before a short punt gave Coal Grove possession in plus territory for their second drive.
Stapleton, again, made the Bobcats pay. He scampered in from 30 yards out a few plays later and built a 14-0 lead for the Hornets just seven minutes into the game.
That lead would balloon to 35-0 by halftime after Morgan Schultz broke off touchdown runs of 76 and 31 yards and Malachi Wheeler extended the lead with a 74-yard run with just under five minutes to play until the break.
Grandview Heights’ best chance to score came in the final minute of the first half after a slew of penalties against the Hornets kept a drive alive. With first-and-goal inside the Hornets’ 1-yard line, it seemed as though the visitors could get on the board, but the Coal Grove defense stood tall.
The Hornets crowded the line of scrimmage and got stops on first and second downs. Grandview Heights then was penalized for a false start. The third-down snap was fumbled with 10 seconds left, and, with no timeouts remaining, they couldn’t stop the clock and failed to run a fourth-down play, allowing the third quarter to begin on a rolling clock.
Stapleton reached the end zone for a third time and Steven Simpson added another touchdown run to Coal Grove’s total, pushing its score to 49 entering the final period of play.
In the fourth quarter, Mason Gastesti scored the Bobcats’ only touchdown of the game with six minutes remaining.
Grandview Heights finished the season without a win. Coal Grove (4-2) advances to play at Shenandoah next Saturday in the second round of the playoffs.
COAL GROVE 21 14 14 8 — 57
GRANDVEW HEIGHTS 0 0 0 6 — 6
CG — Stapleton 3 rush (Newsome kick)
CG — Stapleton 30 rush (Newsome kick)
CG — Schultz 76 rush (Newsome kick)
CG — Schultz 31 rush (Newsome kick)
CG — Wheeler 74 rush (Newsome kick)
CG — Stapleton 2 rush (Newsome kick)
CG — Simpson 28 rush (Newsome kick)
GVH — Gastesti 4 rush (conversion failed)
CG — Simpson 54 pass from Mannon (Ferguson rush)