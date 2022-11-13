NELSONVILLE, Ohio — Fort Frye jumped to a 27-7 lead and held on to defeat Coal Grove 27-14 Saturday in an Ohio Division VI, Region 23 high school football playoff regional semifinal at Boston Field.
The top-seeded Cadets (12-1) returned a punt 74 yards for a touchdown and scored on a 59-yard run to lead 14-0 with 7:24 left in the first quarter. Fort Frye led 20-7 at the end of the first quarter and 27-7 at halftime.
The No. 5 Hornets (8-5) scored with 8:51 to play and drove to the Fort Frye 26 with 7:36 remaining, but couldn’t reach the end zone again.
The Cadets advance to the region championship game vs. No. 3 Bellaire (9-4) at 7 p.m. Saturday at Sulsberger Stadium in Zanesville.
WAHAMA 52, ST. MARYS 21: The 13th-seeded Blue Devils (7-4) returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown, but the No. 4 seed White Falcons (11-0) dominated after that in a West Virginia Class A playoff opener at Point Pleasant’s Ohio Valley Track and Field.
Kase Stewart evened the score with a 51-yard touchdown run. Sawyer Vanmeter then ran 17 yards for a score and returned an interception for a touchdown to give Wahama a 20-7 lead. Vanmeter followed with a 31-yard TD pass to Aaron Henry, then ran 4 yards for a touchdown to make it 32-7.
St. Marys pulled within 32-21, but Vanmeter threw a 40-yard touchdown pass to Andrew Roush to squash the Blue Devils’ comeback hopes.
Wahama advances to the quarterfinals vs. No. 5 Wheeling Central (10-1) at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Point Pleasant.
