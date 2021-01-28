COAL GROVE, Ohio — The night started with cheers, high fives and other kind of gestures that go with Senior Night. It ended in tears.
So it went for Addi Dillow and Jaidyn Griffith, the two seniors on the Coal Grove roster who celebrated their special night Thursday with a resounding Ohio Valley Conference win over South Point, 76-31.
“It really goes by fast,” Dillow said after lighting up the scoreboard for a game-high 32 points.
The Coronavirus pandemic first put the 2020-21 season in jeopardy. Ohio schools elected to play, but observed COVID-19 protocols along the way. The Lady Hornets are 17-1 and 11-1 in the OVC and closing in on a third straight outright/shared championship with Fairland.
Coal Grove has a league game left at Portsmouth on Feb. 4. The Lady Dragons must win out to share as the two teams split in the regular season. Fairland has games Feb. 2 at Gallia Academy and Feb. 4 at Ironton.
“You don’t know if we’re going to play, then it’s game by game,” Dillow said as she cleared the tears from her eyes in the post-game interview. “We’ve done a lot but there’s more for us to do.”
Coal Grove is seeking to become a three-peat OVC winner.
“It’s going to be tough to stay goodbye,” Coal Grove coach Rick Roach said. “Addi and Jaidyn have done so much. Each group is special. We’ve had a great relationship over the years.”
South Point’s Camille Hall scored first to give the visitors a 2-0 lead less than a minute in. The Lady Hornets then ran off 17 straight points and turned the contest into a guessing game on how big the final margin would be. The home team’s press and pressure defense forced numerous errors and led to easy baskets.
“They play really well together,” Lady Pointers coach Dave Adams said. “Dillow was on first, but it’s not just her.”
Kaleigh Murphy added 15 points for the Hornets, who did not have starter Abbey Hicks available.
“Addi and I talked about this being her senior year,” Roach said. “She’s reached the 1,000 total. She now does such a good job getting other people involved.
“Other players have to step up We talk about that in practice. I keep stressing they have to understand that, who the scorers are. Get in, have the shot, take it.”
Coal Grove is back in action tonight at home against Huntington Ross.
Roach knows what it would mean to secure OVC title No. 3 in row.
“Never been done here. Kids have a chance to make school history,” he said. “We know there’s still a game left.”
Despite all her achievements on the court, Dillow is headed to West Virginia State to play softball and major in nursing.
South Point’s next game is Saturday at Minford.
SOUTH POINT 4 10 11 6 — 31: Hall 10, Roach 3, Belville 2, Mitchell 8, Bruton 4, Staley 4.
COAL GROVE 21 21 13 21 — 76: Dillow 32, Griffith 6, Deeds 3, Holmes 5, Murphy 15, Fraley 4, Keaton 8, Hamm 1, Noel 2.