COAL GROVE, Ohio — Coal Grove rallied for a 44-35 victory over Portsmouth to clinch outright the Ohio Valley Conference girls high school basketball championship.
The title is the second in a row for the Hornets (16-6 overall, 13-1 OVC), who shared last year’s championship with Fairland.
The Trojans (8-13, 3-11) looked to drop Coal Grove into a tie with Ironton for the title, leading 34-31 after three quarters. The Hornets, though, outscored Portsmouth 13-1 in the fourth period to win.
Kaleigh Murphy and Addi Dillow led Coal Grove with 11 points each. Abbey Hicks scored 10. Hannah Hughes paced the Trojans with 20 points.
The Hornets return to action in sectional tournament play at 8 p.m. Monday vs. Piketon at Lucasville Valley. Portsmouth plays Alexander at 5 p.m. Monday in its sectional opener at Jackson.
PORTSMOUTH 12 5 17 1 — 35: Hughes 20, Trinidad 4, Richardson 2, Robinson 6.
COAL GROVE 10 8 13 13 — 44: Holmes 3, Dillow 11, Murphy 11, Dillon 2, Hicks 10, Harmon 7.
TOLSIA 63, CARTER CHRISTIAN 18: Katie Marcum scored 16 points and pulled down 11 rebounds as the Rebels (10-8) clobbered Warriors in Glenhayes.
Jase Litton grabbed 10 rebounds ans scored four points for Tolsia, which plays at Covenant at 8 p.m. Monday. Gracie Greenhill and Grace Williams led Carter Christian with eight points each.
CARTER CHRISTIAN ACADEMY 6 6 5 1 — 18: Greenhill 8, Williams 8, Sparks 1, Brand 1.
TOLSIA 12 20 19 12 — 63: Marcum 16, Muncy 8, Block 7, Boone 6, Browning 5, Pollinger 5, Litton 4, Sands 4, Johnson 4, Wilson 4.
GALLIA ACADEMY 57, ROCK HILL 36: Maddy Petro’s 22-point, 13-rebound performance lifted the Blue Angels (8-14 overall, 2-12 OVC) to a triumph over the Redwomen (6-12, 2-12) in Centenary, Ohio.
Alex Barnes scored 20 points and Koren Truance 11 for Gallia Academy. Lucy Simpson scored 15 to lead Rock Hill.
RIVER VALLEY 49, ATHENS 39: The Raiders (12-9 overall, 5-6 Tri-Valley Conference) used an 18-4 run in the second quarter to overcome a six-point deficit and defeat the Bulldogs (3-18, 39) in The Plains, Ohio.
Lauren Wyman scored 17 points, Payton Crabtree 14 and Hannah Jacks 11 for River Valley. Laura Manderick led Athens with 20 points.
EASTERN-MEIGS 54, WAHAMA 30: Jaymie Basham scored 15 points to help the Eagles (10-11 overall, 7-8 TVC) beat the White Falcons (8-10, 7-9) in Reedsville, Ohio.
Sydney Reynolds scored 14 points and Erica Durst 10 for Eastern-Meigs. Mikie Lieving led Wahama with 13 points. Emma Gibbs chipped in 12.
POINT PLEASANT 46, POCA 19: Brooke Warner scored 17 points and Morgan Miller 14 as the Big Blacks (3-16) beat the visiting Dots (0-19). Devin Ord led Poca with seven points.
BUFFALO 57, WIRT COUNTY 56: The Tigers had a final shot for the game-winner but it didn’t fall as the Bison held on for the road win.
Chloe Hale led Buffalo (11-6) with 14 points and Abby Darnley added 13. Kayleigh Murray paced Wirt County (2-17) with 15 points and Emma Wyer turned in a double-double of 12 points and 15 rebounds.
POSTPONEMENTS: Several high school basketball games have been postponed because of flu outbreaks in local schools. Others were called off because of high water.
Cabell Midland at Spring Valley girls game Friday has been postponed, with no word of a makeup date. Chesapeake’s boys home game with Gallia Academy on Friday has been moved to Wednesday.
Rock Hill’s boys home game with Fairland Thursday has been rescheduled for Feb. 15. Symmes Valley at Ironton St. Joe boys is re-slated for Feb. 21, while the Vikings at Flyers girls will play Tuesday. Ironton’s boys game Saturday at Ashland has been canceled. Greenup County girls at Raceland is postponed, with no makeup date set.
Oak Hill at South Webster boys is reset for Feb. 15. Portsmouth West at Eastern-Pike boys is moved to Thursday. Minford at Lucasville Valley boys was postponed, but no makeup date is available. Sciotoville East at Portsmouth Clay boys has been moved to Tuesday.
Mingo Central’s girls game at Wayne Thursday was postponed. A makeup date has not been revealed. Rose Hill Christian at Green girls will be made up Thursday. Western-Pike at New Boston boys is rescheduled for Saturday.
Green at Portsmouth Notre Dame boys was postponed, but no makeup date has been set.
Woodrow Wilson at South Charleston, and Winfield at Chapmanville boys were postponed because of high water. Makeup dates are to be determined. Midland Trail at Charleston Catholic girls, and Summers County at Bluefield girls also were postponed because of flooding.