McARTHUR, Ohio -- Coal Grove rallied from a three-point deficit in the final 16 seconds to defeat Vinton County 34-33 in girls high school basketball on Friday.
The Hornets (1-0) trailed 33-29 before Autumn Hicks, one of five new starters, made a free throw. Hicks missed the second foul shot, but Kenadee Keaton rebounded and scored to pull Coal Grove within 33-32. Kinsey Keeney then made a steal and a layup with one second left to win it.
Keeney led the Hornets with 12 points. Lakin Williams paced the Vikings (0-1) with 12 points.
COAL GROVE 8 10 7 9 -- 34: Keeney 12, Noel 4, A. Hicks 9, Guy 0, Keaton 4, J. Hicks 3, Deeds 2.
VINTON COUNTY 7 8 10 8 -- 33: Mayberry 4, Williams 12, Davis 0, Fannin 0, Smith 2, Caudill 0, Riddle 3, Peters 9, Maynard 2, Leaming 1.
TIPP CITY BETHEL 74, ROCK HILL 66: The Bees (1-0) outscored the Redwomen 18-10 in the fourth quarter for a victory in the Tri-Village Shootout in New Madison, Ohio.
Karley Moore led Bethel (1-0) with 25 points. Rhyan Reittenger scored 17, Kerigan Calhoun 12 and Maddie Montgomery 10. Hazley Matthews scored 27 points for Rock Hill (0-1). J'Lynn Risner and Hope Easterling each chipped in 10 points.
ROCK HILL 14 21 21 10 -- 66: Bailey 7, Scott 0, Easterling 10, Pancake 1, Matthews 27, Hankins 3, H. Risner 8, J. Risner 10.
TIPP CITY BETHEL 23 19 14 18 -- 74: Drummond 2, Montgomery 10, Evans 3, Halleg 5, Moore 25, Calhoun 12.
PORTSMOUTH 50, WHITEOAK 24: Sienna Allen scored 21 points, Daysha Reid 16 and Savannah Cantrell 10 as the Trojans (1-0) beat the Wildcats (0-1) in the Manchester (Ohio) Tip-off Classic.
