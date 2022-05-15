SOUTH POINT, Ohio — Coal Grove’s girls won their third consecutive Ohio Valley Conference track meet Saturday at Alumni Stadium.
Rock Hill’s boys won their fourth OVC title in four years.
Four meet records fell. Ironton’s 4x200-meter relay team of Ethan White, Larondo Martin, Chianti Martin and Trevor Carter ran 1:31.66 to set a mark. Gallia Academy’s Daunevyn Woodson broke the 100-meter dash record in 10.8 seconds. Four runners had shared that record. Coal Grove’s girls 4x400 relay squad of Kylie Montgomery, Olivia Kingery, Laura Hamm and Kylee Thomas ran 4:05.71 to shatter by more than 13 second the record set by Chesapeake in 2003. Gallia Academy pole vaulter Callie Wilson broke her own record of 10-7 in the pole vault, going 12 feet.
The Hornets girls won all four relay events. Thomas won the 200 and 100 and 300 hurdles, Montgomery the 400, Hamm the 800 and Elli Holmes the 1,600 and 3,200.
Redmen winners included Hunter Blagg in the pole vault and the 4x400 relay team.
Baseball
WHITEOAK 7, IRONTON ST. JOE 2: The Wildcats overcame a 2-0 deficit to beat the Flyers (20-3) in Mowerystown, Ohio. Nate Price drove in two runs. Zander Roades was the winning pitcher.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
