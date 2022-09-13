Coal Grove and Ironton are No. 1 in their respective regions in the initial Ohio High School Athletic Association football computer ratings of 2022.
The Hornets (4-0) are atop Division VI, Region 23 with 7.45 points. The Fighting Tigers (4-0) are top-rated in Division V, Region 19 with 10.375 points.
The top 16 teams in each region at the end of the regular season qualify for the playoffs, with the top eight serving as hosts in the first round.
Coal Grove holds a narrow lead over No. 2 Fort Frye (4-0, 7.225). Rock Hill (2-2, 2.55) is 10th. Galion Northmor, Malvern, Sarahsville Shenendoah, West Jefferson, Mount Gilead and Nelsonville-York make up the rest of the top eight. Newcomerstown, Rock Hill, Grove City Christian, Sugar Grove Berne Union, Grandview Heights, Loudonville, Worthington Christian and Marion Elgin round out the top 16.
Ironton owns a more than two-point lead over No. 2 Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (4-0, 8.2653) in Region 19. Belmont Union is third and Wheelersburg (3-1, 5.6) fourth, followed in the top eight by Centerburg, Barnesville, Minford (3-1, 4.85) and Portsmouth West (3-1, 4.8). Fairland (3-1, 4.55) is ninth, ahead of Zanesville West Muskingum, Heath, South Point (2-2, 3.95), Portsmouth (2-2, 3.7857), Alexander, Piketon and Gahanna Columbus Academy.
In Division IV, Region 15, Gallia Academy (4-0, 6.9962) is fourth behind New Lexington (4-0, 8.85), Columbus East and Steubenville. In Division VII, Region 27, Green (4-0, 4.2) is fourth, South Gallia (2-2, 2.45) eighth and Symmes Valley (1-3, 1.5821) 11th. Newark Catholic (2-0, 6.375) is No. 1.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
