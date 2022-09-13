The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

 By Don Willis dfwillis@HDMediaLLC.com

Coal Grove and Ironton are No. 1 in their respective regions in the initial Ohio High School Athletic Association football computer ratings of 2022.

The Hornets (4-0) are atop Division VI, Region 23 with 7.45 points. The Fighting Tigers (4-0) are top-rated in Division V, Region 19 with 10.375 points.

