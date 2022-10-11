Coal Grove is a frustrated football team, and nothing would remedy that more than a victory over Fairland.
The Hornets (5-3 overall, 2-3 Ohio Valley Conference) visit the Dragons (5-3, 2-3) at 7 p.m. Friday in Rome Township, Ohio.
Coal Grove comes in on a three-game losing streak that dropped it from the Division VI top 10 in the Ohio Associated Press poll. Two of those defeats, 43-42 to Portsmouth and 36-33 to Gallia Academy, were angst-inducingly close. Last week's 55-6 drubbing by Ironton was the outlier on the Hornets' schedule.
Fairland has won five straight in the series, including knocking Coal Grove from the playoffs 27-12 in 2020. The Hornets last defeated the Dragons in 2017, 29-19. Coal Grove hasn't won on the grass at Jim Mayo Memorial Stadium since a 48-12 triumph in 2014.
While the Hornets have clinched a spot in the Region 23 playoffs, the Dragons haven't. Fairland enters the contest in control of its own destiny in Division V, Region 19. A win over Coal Grove or Chesapeake likely secures a postseason berth, but a victory over both could land the Dragons a home game in the first round.
Fairland has something else at stake.
"Our seniors are one win away from being the winningest class in school history," Dragons coach Melvin Cunningham said.
Achieving that mark will be a challenge. The Dragons have suffered multiple injuries, including to junior quarterback Michael Jackson, who left in the first half of last week's 34-0 loss at Portsmouth and didn't return. Jackson has completed 78 of 133 passes for 1,400 yards and 14 touchdowns, with five interceptions.
The Hornets come in relatively healthy and motivated. They, too, have goals to achieve. Senior running back Chase Hall needs 148 yards rushing to reach 2,000 for the season. Hall has carried 207 times and scored 31 touchdowns.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
